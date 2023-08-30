Goal-scoring forwards and a solid defence have Bucs coach Riveiro beaming

Zakhele Lepasa celebrates scoring for Orlando Pirates in their DStv Premiership match against Cape Town City at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
With three successive clean sheets and forwards who can’t stop scoring, Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro could not be happier.
After a poor start to the season, losing the opening game 1-0 to Stellenbosch FC and dropping points against Chippa United, Pirates have hit their stride with solid performances in the Premiership, MTN8 and Caf Champions League first preliminary round.
In their last three games Pirates have kept clean sheets, two in the Champions League against Djabal Club of Comoros, where Bucs won 4-0 on aggregate, and in their 2-0 Premiership victory against Cape Town City on Tuesday night.
Strikers Zakhele Lepasa, who has nine goals in six games, and Patrick Maswanganyi scored all six goals in those three matches (Lepasa four, Maswanganyi two).
Keeping clean sheets had been a struggle for Pirates going back to last season. Riveiro described their latest performances as “complete” and “mature” as Bucs were not only solid at the back but productive upfront too.
“I’m comfortable with the result, we really wanted these three points. It’s been a long time that we didn’t compete for three points in the league after our time in the Caf competition,” Riveiro said after the City match.
“We finished the last league game not with a good taste against Chippa United and we really wanted to continue with [the form from] that victory tonight.
“We did a good job, starting well, in control and we managed to get the lead early. After that we modified some of the things because Cape Town City did it [changed their approach] too with the high pressing.
“It’s been a long time that someone pressed us high here in Orlando and they did it very well.
“But we did enough to get more advantage in the second half. We struggled a bit in the beginning [of the second half] and that’s normal because they [City] needed to change and find their ways to the goal.”
Pirates have been lethal in front of goal this season, scoring 16 goals in seven matches in all competitions, with red-hot Lepasa leading the way.
“We need to make sure our forwards and the ones who are coming from the second line have chances,” Riveiro said.
“So we try to generate as many chances as possible. That’s our obsession to spend as much time as possible in the opponent’s half.”
Pirates travel to Stellenbosch FC next for the first leg of the MTN8 semifinals at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on Sunday (3pm).
Goal-scoring forwards and a solid defence have Bucs coach Riveiro beaming
Pirates have hit their stride after a shaky start to the season, winning their last three matches
