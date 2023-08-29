Mmodi and Chiefs’ front-line can only get better, says Ntseki

Pule Sydney Mmodi of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates scoring a goal and during the DStv Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu FC at FNB Stadium on August 26 2023. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Scoring a brace can only help Kaizer Chiefs’ new forward Pule Mmodi settle his nerves after his move to the big club, Amakhosi coach Molefi Ntseki says.
Chiefs played it compact and had less of the ball in their 3-0 Premiership win — Amakhosi’s first league win of the season — against AmaZulu at FNB Stadium on Sunday.
Their counterattacking game was a feature noticed by pundits as perhaps counterintuitive to a team seeking to recapture past glories in results and playing style, their goals certainly were pleasing to the eye.
Mmodi expertly finished two of them, impressive new Venezuelan midfielder Edson Castillo weighed in with the third. Tebogo Potsane provided two assists — one with a delightful back-heel — to leave Ntseki pleased with the aggression his side displayed upfront.
Ntseki took some satisfaction, too, at the manner in which his signings are showing signs of settling, even if it has clearly been an up-and-down start under the new head coach.
He will hope for another positive result when Amakhosi meet Stellenbosch FC at Athlone Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).
“I think we brought Pule Mmodi in with the clear understanding that he’s a quality player,” the coach said. “But we always say this of players coming from other teams: Kaizer Chiefs is a different beast and the most important thing is to settle. Scoring the two goals I think will help him [in that].
“Also, Potsane assisting in two goals will also settle our front three in terms of the contribution they made.
“Yes, we were very solid in defence and midfield [in Chiefs’ previous matches this campaign], but we needed more aggression in the final third. Mmodi raised his hand and everything fell into place, and he managed to score the goals.
“This was a morale booster for all the players, to say, ‘yes, we can score goals’, which is very important.”
Chiefs have started with a draw (against Chippa United) and two defeats in the league before beating Usuthu. They beat Cape Town City in the MTN8 quarterfinals, and meet Mamelodi Sundowns in the first leg of their semifinal at FNB Stadium on Saturday (3pm).
Fixtures
Wednesday (7.30pm unless stated) Polokwane City vs Mamelodi Sundowns, Peter Mokaba Stadium (5pm) AmaZulu vs TS Galaxy, Moses Mabhida Stadium Stellenbosch FC vs Kaizer Chiefs, Athlone Stadium Chippa United vs Royal AM, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium Richards Bay vs Sekhukhune United, King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium Moroka Swallows vs Cape Town Spurs, Dobsonville Stadium
Mmodi and Chiefs’ front-line can only get better, says Ntseki
Coach has taken some satisfaction at the manner in which his signingare show signs of settling
Scoring a brace can only help Kaizer Chiefs’ new forward Pule Mmodi settle his nerves after his move to the big club, Amakhosi coach Molefi Ntseki says.
Chiefs played it compact and had less of the ball in their 3-0 Premiership win — Amakhosi’s first league win of the season — against AmaZulu at FNB Stadium on Sunday.
Their counterattacking game was a feature noticed by pundits as perhaps counterintuitive to a team seeking to recapture past glories in results and playing style, their goals certainly were pleasing to the eye.
Mmodi expertly finished two of them, impressive new Venezuelan midfielder Edson Castillo weighed in with the third. Tebogo Potsane provided two assists — one with a delightful back-heel — to leave Ntseki pleased with the aggression his side displayed upfront.
Ntseki took some satisfaction, too, at the manner in which his signings are showing signs of settling, even if it has clearly been an up-and-down start under the new head coach.
He will hope for another positive result when Amakhosi meet Stellenbosch FC at Athlone Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).
“I think we brought Pule Mmodi in with the clear understanding that he’s a quality player,” the coach said. “But we always say this of players coming from other teams: Kaizer Chiefs is a different beast and the most important thing is to settle. Scoring the two goals I think will help him [in that].
“Also, Potsane assisting in two goals will also settle our front three in terms of the contribution they made.
“Yes, we were very solid in defence and midfield [in Chiefs’ previous matches this campaign], but we needed more aggression in the final third. Mmodi raised his hand and everything fell into place, and he managed to score the goals.
“This was a morale booster for all the players, to say, ‘yes, we can score goals’, which is very important.”
Chiefs have started with a draw (against Chippa United) and two defeats in the league before beating Usuthu. They beat Cape Town City in the MTN8 quarterfinals, and meet Mamelodi Sundowns in the first leg of their semifinal at FNB Stadium on Saturday (3pm).
Fixtures
Wednesday
(7.30pm unless stated)
Polokwane City vs Mamelodi Sundowns, Peter Mokaba Stadium (5pm)
AmaZulu vs TS Galaxy, Moses Mabhida Stadium
Stellenbosch FC vs Kaizer Chiefs, Athlone Stadium
Chippa United vs Royal AM, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium
Richards Bay vs Sekhukhune United, King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium
Moroka Swallows vs Cape Town Spurs, Dobsonville Stadium
Klopp bosses Howe: Premier League talking points
Darwin’s dramatic double lifts Liverpool
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Spanish FA calls urgent meeting after Fifa suspends Rubiales over kiss row
Late Rodri winner fires Man City to top of table
Coach Ntseki sings praises of Chiefs’ new signings
Brighton still rocking, despite big-name exits
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.