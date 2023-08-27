Late Rodri winner fires Man City to top of table

Rodri of Manchester City is tackled by Oliver Norwood of Sheffield United during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Manchester City at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, England, August 27 2023. Picture: MICHAEL REGAN/GETTY IMAGES
London — Manchester City moved to the top of the Premier League table with a 2-1 win at Sheffield United on Sunday after Rodri scored a late winner to secure their third win of the season.
Erling Haaland, who missed a first-half penalty, opened the scoring for City just past the hour mark with a close-range header from a cross by Jack Grealish.
Jayden Bogle made it 1-1 in the 85th minute when the hosts capitalised on a defensive error and he fired a shot past City keeper Ederson.
Champions City sealed the three points when Rodri powered a half-volley into the top corner in the 88th minute.
In the other early match defender Matty Cash scored twice in the first half as Aston Villa won 3-1 at Burnley.
Aston Villa's Moussa Diaby celebrates scoring their third goal with teammate Boubacar Kamara at Turf Moor in Burnley, Britain, August 27 2023. Picture: MOLLY DARLINGTON/REUTERS
Cash, playing his 100th match for Villa, put the visitors in front in the eighth minute after turning in an Ollie Watkins cross and he doubled the lead 12 minutes later, steering home Moussa Diaby’s cutback to complete a slick move.
Vincent Kompany’s Burnley began the second half on the front foot and were rewarded with a goal in the 47th minute as South African Lyle Foster outmuscled Pau Torres in the area and rifled his shot past Robin Olsen.
As Burnley committed players forward in their hunt for a leveller, Villa struck in the 61st minute through Diaby, who slotted home from the edge of the area to seal the Midlands side’s second league victory of the season.
