Chiefs are not hooligans, says Motaung

Football manager is adamant just a few Amakhosi fans behave badly

24 August 2023 - 16:29 NEVILLE KHOZA
Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung. Picture: MUZI MTOMBELA/BACKPAGEPIX
While it is becoming a habit for Kaizer Chiefs supporters to throw missiles at their coaches, Bobby Motaung, the clubs football manager, is adamant a minority of Amakhosi fans are prone to hooliganism.

Chiefs have been charged by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) disciplinary committee after a section of their frustrated supporters threw missiles at coach Molefi Ntseki after their 0-1 defeat to TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.

This is the second time in four months that Chiefs supporters have thrown missiles at a head coach out of frustration. In May Arthur Zwane, now Ntsekis assistant, was a victim when they lost to SuperSport United at Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace in Rustenburg. The PSL did not charge Chiefs for that incident.

It is not all the supporters ... It’s a minority. At the end of the day, we understand losing is part of the game, Motaung said. People must be patient. The club will issue an official statement.

Its not fair to supporters who are not behaving like that. It is certain individuals who are not reasonable. We understand the emotions, but throwing missiles and breaking chairs doesnt help.

In September last year, Chiefs were fined R200,000 after unrest caused by supporters at Danie Craven Stadium following their 4-3 penalty victory over Stellenbosch in the MTN8 quarterfinal, with half of that amount suspended.

Motaung said the club could not always be fined because of some of their supporters behaviour and will have to find a way to educate them. Its got nothing to do with the club or results. Its peoples behaviour, he said.

Two Chiefs supporters, Thulani Ngcobo and Masilo Machaka, meanwhile, insisted the club had failed to meet and listen to supporters concerns. But Motaung disagreed, saying supporters know the correct channels for engaging with them.

Our supporters know how to engage with us through branches. We have a village [club headquarters], and there are mediums of communication.”

Chiefs will host AmaZulu at FNB Stadium on Saturday, desperate for their first win in the league.

Fixtures

Friday: Spurs vs Chippa, Athlone (7.30pm)

Saturday: Chiefs vs AmaZulu, FNB (5.30pm); Stellenbosch vs SuperSport, Danie Craven (8pm)

Sunday: Royal vs Galaxy, Harry Gwala (3pm).

