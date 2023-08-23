SuperSport star Okon shocked at Bafana call-up

SuperSport United defender Ime Okon has been included in the Bafana Bafana squad. Picture: SAMUEL SHIVAMBU/BACKPAGE PIX
It’s all still a bit of a blur for emerging SuperSport United starlet Ime Okon, but he is taking in his stride seismic events unfolding in his career.
The hugely promising 18-year-old defender is in a state of shock after he was included in Bafana Bafana’s 36-man preliminary squad for September’s friendlies against Namibia and Democratic Republic of Congo by coach Hugo Broos.
Okon has been one of the early season standout performers for SuperSport with two appearances in the Premiership against Richards Bay and AmaZulu and one in the MTN8 against Stellenbosch.
He missed the third league match against Cape Town City because of a hand injury, but his three outings were enough for Broos to notice the teenager and call him up to the national team.
Okon said he was at a hair salon when a teammate alerted him that he had been called up to the national team, and the news came as a shock.
“I was cutting my hair when [teenage SuperSport teammate] Neo Rapoo sent me the list of players selected and it was an amazing feeling,” said Okon, who was born in Johannesburg to a South African mother and Nigerian father.
“I didn’t expect it to happen so early in my career. It came as a complete shock that I had been selected for the Bafana provisional squad.”
Before joining SuperSport, Okon was groomed at Randburg FC in Johannesburg, one of the biggest amateur clubs in membership in SA. He paid tribute to the coaches and players there who contributed to his development.
“I don’t have words to thank them at Randburg FC. I appreciate what they did for me. They helped me get to where I am today by laying a solid foundation.”
Okon said he has been influenced by many local and international players.
“Locally, I look up to Thulani ‘Tyson’ Hlatshwayo, Rivaldo Coetzee, Siyanda Xulu, who has come back from Europe with lots of knowledge, and Mothobi Mvala.
“Internationally, I look up to players such as Virgil van Dijk, William Saliba and Sergio Ramos.”
His former coach and mentor at Randburg FC, 1980s Durban City and Wits University striking legend Kevin Mudie, said the club is proud of Okon’s burgeoning career.
“He joined us when he was 14 years old and he was with us for about five to or six years. We immediately saw there was potential in him but there was still a lot of work to be done,” said Mudie.
