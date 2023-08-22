The question after just four games is, who can stop Sundowns?

Lucas Ribeiro Costa of Mamelodi Sundowns. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU
Mamelodi Sundowns have started the Premier Soccer League campaign with four wins from four and they are expected to continue their form against Richards Bay at King Zwelithini Stadium on Wednesday.
The Brazilians are heavily tipped by many to open an eight-point gap at the top of the standings because Richards Bay have endured a poor start to the season with two losses and a draw.
In their four matches, Sundowns have scored 10 goals and conceded only two. The numbers do not make for good reading for Richards Bay as they have scored once in their three outings.
As they prepared for their the trip to Durban where they will be looking to record their 29th match unbeaten in the league, Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena said they are expecting a robust clash from their hosts because of the influence of Bay coach Kaitano Tembo.
“Knowing coach Kaitano and how hard his teams usually are, I am expecting a difficult game from Richards Bay,” said Mokoena, who has started the season playing four matches, producing one assist.
“When we played against Sundowns while I was still at SuperSport United under coach Kaitano, he used to say ‘man-to-man’ [marking]. So, I am expecting a hard game from Richards Bay with hard tackles.”
Asked where Richards Bay’s danger will come from, Mokoena said the KwaZulu-Natal team is effective on the counterattack.
“Maybe they will play on the counterattack with guys like Sanele Barnes, Somila Ntsundwana and they also have midfielder Lucky Mohomi, who is a good passer of the ball.”
This will be Sundowns’ second match away from home in five days — they beat Chippa United 2-0 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday night — but Mokoena says there is no room to complain.
“It has been tough [playing away from home], but we mustn’t be tired of winning. We must always try, as much as possible, to be consistent and keep on winning games.”
Downs’ influential midfielder has been on the receiving end of some unsporting tackles, the most notable inflicted by Moroka Swallows midfielder Andile Jali, but he does not feel he is being singled out for rough treatment.
“I don’t think I am being targeted,” was his simple response when asked about the matter.
The other match scheduled for Wednesday sees sixth-placed Cape Town City at home to 10th-positioned Sekhukhune United.
The question after just four games is, who can stop Sundowns?
The Brazilians, who are unbeaten in the PSL Premiership campaign, are expected to continue their form against Richards Bay
