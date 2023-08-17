Chippa can match Sundowns pound for pound, says upbeat Morgan Mammila

Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila says his players will match those of Mamelodi Sundowns. Picture: SAMUEL SHIVAMBU/BACKPAGE PIX
Outspoken Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila believes his players can match those of defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns pound for pound.
The Chilli Boys host the Brazilians in their Premier Soccer League clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday (8pm) and Mammila says little separates the teams.
Chippa, who are looking for their first win of the campaign, go into this clash after coming from behind to pull off a morale-boosting 1-1 draw against Orlando Pirates on Tuesday night. It was the Eastern Cape team’s third draw in succession at the start of their 2023-24 campaign.
This time they are up against the defending champions who have started the season on a convincing note with wins over Sekhukhune United, Kaizer Chiefs and Golden Arrows.
“My players can match Sundowns pound for pound when it comes to fitness and mental strength. The only slight advantage for Sundowns is they are clinical in front of goal,” Mammila said, referring to Sundowns scoring eight goals in their opening three matches.
Sundowns won 2-1 in their first two league wins against Sekhukhune and Chiefs and thrashed Arrows 4-0. They beat Swallows FC 1-0 in the weekend’s MTN8 quarterfinal. In contrast Chippa have scored once — their matches against TS Galaxy and Kaizer Chiefs ended in goalless draws.
“We are still building towards being clinical in front of goal and we are not yet there at the moment,” Mammila said. “Our record will tell you we have scored only one goal in three matches and we need to improve on that.”
Sundowns have not lost a league match in 27 outings since September 2022 and Mammila said it would be exhilarating for Chippa to beat the Brazilians.
“It will be a dream for every coach to break a record — I will be the happiest man if Chippa United become the first team to beat Sundowns after such a long time.
“But for that to happen we must work hard. Sundowns are not a good side because of luck, it is due to hard work and planning. Sundowns are clinical in front of goal.”
Asked how they could beat Sundowns, Mammila said Chippa has to stop them from having the ball and put pressure on their right side.
“You need to go deeper on where they are very good. What makes them classy is visible. You must look at the things they do regularly and you must properly profile the strengths and weakness of their players. This is a way of trying to stop them from doing what they are used to doing.
“You just need to press them [especially] on the right-hand side of the field because at the moment that side is not the strongest with the personnel they have.
“Most of their threats come from their left-hand side, so you must close that side because that’s where they are dangerous. Also, you must break their chain [of supply] and to do that you must not allow Themba Zwane to get the ball on the edge of the box.
“Don’t give him a chance closer to the box because he can think.”
