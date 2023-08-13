Castillo hands Ntseki his first win at Chiefs to reach MTN8 last four

Edson Castillo of Kaizer Chiefs celebrate after scoring a goal during the MTN8 match between Cape Town City FC and Kaizer Chiefs at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town, August 13 2023. Picture: ASHLEY VLOTMAN/GALLO IMAGES
Edson Castillo scored the winner as Kaizer Chiefs advanced to the semifinals of the MTN8 with a 2-1 win over Cape Town City at Athlone Stadium on Sunday.
Amakhosi came from behind to beat The Citizens and record a morale-boosting win after failing to defeat City in their previous five meetings. The Venezuelan’s goal, with Ashley du Preez’s strike which cancelled out Marc van Heerden’s header for City, gave Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki his first win.
Going into the match, Chiefs were under pressure after losing to Mamelodi Sundowns in their previous game and on an eight-year trophy drought.
It wasn’t surprising then that Chiefs, who have looked unconvincing so far this season, started like a house on fire. Amakhosi put City under the cosh with Du Preez’s speed while the industrious Mduduzi Mdantsane provided the creativity.
But City gave as much as they got. Jaeden Rhodes tormented Sifiso Hlanti, so much so that the Chiefs left–back flirted with being sent off as his frustration got the better of him.
City landed the first punch through Van Heerden, whose header six minutes before the half-hour mark unsettled Amakhosi. Khanyiso Mayo came close to putting daylight between City and Chiefs, but the joint top goalscorer of the 2022/23 season battled to get a shot on target.
Chiefs responded with the deadly Du Preez equalising after a brilliant solo run that he finished by slipping the ball between the legs of City goalkeeper Darren Keet.
The goals intensified this contest, with a spot in the last four of the country’s richest cup competition up for grabs. Ntseki showed his hand when he made a double change to bring on Ranga Chivaviro and Christian Saile just after the hour mark.
Saile delivered, whipping in an inviting cross that was finished by Castillo in the third minute of referee’s optional time with the match looking headed for extra time.
Chiefs’ supporters wildly celebrated the goal and the win, especially with the country’s other two big teams having cruised to the last four. It was a hard-fought win for Chiefs as they slugged it out in a big test against one of the toughest teams to break down.
The Citizens, who had won their first two games, came into this tie without having conceded a goal this season. Amakhosi not only scored two against City but handed them their first defeat, and showed glimpses of the fight and character Ntseki has been saying he wants to see from his players.
