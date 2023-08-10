SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEFTY SHIVAMBU
SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt wants to use the MTN8 competition to test how ready his side is for the Premier Soccer League.
United face Stellenbosch in the MTN8 quarterfinal at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday. But while Hunt said the priority should always be in league competition, the MTN8 will be a good test to see how far they could go this season.
“Cup games, take the pressure off when you have new players. League matches are the pressure fixtures because that’s more important,” Hunt said.
“League is always important, but there is a high priority in cups in SA because it is lucrative, so clubs look from that perspective and, obviously, the players generally always have a lift. You can have an underdog in a cup competition coming through like we’ve had many times in the different cup competitions.
“It gives you a good idea of where your team is. When I won this cup last time [2016/17 with now-defunct Bidvest Wits] I knew we would win the league after that because our team was ready. It is good for the team.”
Hunt feels Stellies will test his team as they are a difficult side to play against. “They got a hell of a result last week winning 1-0 against Orlando Pirates, obviously not so good losing 0-1 to Polokwane City,” he said.
“They are a difficult to play against. They wait for you a little and pounce, so you have to be careful how you set your team. We are a team that likes to go forward, but some teams like that sit and wait for you. So you have to be careful.”
'Stellies a difficult side to play against'
MTN8 ‘a test’ for SuperSport, coach says
Gavin Hunt says the cup competition can show which teams will prevail in the PSL
SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt wants to use the MTN8 competition to test how ready his side is for the Premier Soccer League.
United face Stellenbosch in the MTN8 quarterfinal at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday. But while Hunt said the priority should always be in league competition, the MTN8 will be a good test to see how far they could go this season.
“Cup games, take the pressure off when you have new players. League matches are the pressure fixtures because that’s more important,” Hunt said.
“League is always important, but there is a high priority in cups in SA because it is lucrative, so clubs look from that perspective and, obviously, the players generally always have a lift. You can have an underdog in a cup competition coming through like we’ve had many times in the different cup competitions.
“It gives you a good idea of where your team is. When I won this cup last time [2016/17 with now-defunct Bidvest Wits] I knew we would win the league after that because our team was ready. It is good for the team.”
Hunt feels Stellies will test his team as they are a difficult side to play against. “They got a hell of a result last week winning 1-0 against Orlando Pirates, obviously not so good losing 0-1 to Polokwane City,” he said.
“They are a difficult to play against. They wait for you a little and pounce, so you have to be careful how you set your team. We are a team that likes to go forward, but some teams like that sit and wait for you. So you have to be careful.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.