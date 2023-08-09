Sundowns punish woeful Chiefs

Brandon Peterson of Kaizer Chiefs reaches for the ball against Mamelodi Sundowns during their DSTV Premiership clash at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville in Tshwane, August 8 2023. Picture: MASI LOSI
Two howlers by Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Peterson and new signing Edson Castillo helped Mamelodi Sundowns beat the Amakhosi 2-1 in a Premier Soccer League (PSL) clash at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Wednesday.
Lucas Ribeiro Costa and Neo Maema scored in each half for Sundowns as they continue their quest for a seventh consecutive PSL title.
Ashley du Preez scored an equaliser before Peterson’s mistake gave coach Rhulani Mokwena his second win against Chiefs since he became the sole head coach of Sundowns.
In their two opening matches, Chiefs have managed only a single point from a draw against Chippa United. This result will pile pressure on new Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki and some of the new playing personnel.
Sundowns’ new signings appear to be flourishing and have evidently been wise investments. Newbies Thapelo Maseko and Brazil’s Ribeiro Costa have fitted well in the Sundowns’ system.
The two, who shone in the opening game against Sekhukhune United last week, were also on song against Amakhosi on Wednesday. Costa has two goals in as many games after he scored against Chiefs, while Maseko gave Reeve Frosler a tough time on the left side.
Chiefs, it seems, still have a lot of work to do to compete pound for pound with teams such as Sundowns. Chiefs played too deep in the first half and allowed Sundowns to walk all over them.
Even coach Ntseki’s starting line-up gave it away that the plan was to play that way, as the former Bafana Bafana mentor fielded three defensive midfielders — Yusuf Maart, Edson Castillo and Siyethemba Sithebe.
Amakhosi’s attack in the opening half was woefully inadequate as they did not have a single shot on target. Their plan to keep Sundowns’ dangerous attackers at bay worked until the 21st minute, when Costa opened the scoring for the hosts.
Ntseki brought on Sabelo Radebe and Tebogo Potsane for Sithebe and Pule Mmodi and the changes paid off when Potsane set up Du Preez for the equaliser.
It does not get any easier for Ntseki and his team as they face a daunting trip to Cape Town City for the MTM8 quarterfinal on Sunday (3pm).
Sundowns punish woeful Chiefs
