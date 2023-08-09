Sport / Soccer

Skipper Van Dijk upbeat about Liverpool’s coming season

09 August 2023 - 18:26 Pearl Josephine Nazare
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk Anfield at Anfield in Liverpool, Britain, May 6 2023. Picture: CARL RECINE/REUTERS
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk Anfield at Anfield in Liverpool, Britain, May 6 2023. Picture: CARL RECINE/REUTERS

Bengaluru — Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk says he understands people’s concern over the Premier League club’s lack of transfer business ahead of the new season but the defender urged teammates to step up after several key players left. 

The 32-year-old Van Dijk, who also captains the Netherlands national team, replaced Jordan Henderson as the Merseyside outfit’s skipper after the England midfielder ended a 12-year-stay at Liverpool to join Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq in July.

Liverpool lost as many as six senior players, with Henderson and Fabinho moving to Saudi Arabian sides, while fellow midfielders Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner, Naby Keita and forward Roberto Firmino have left on free transfers.

With three days to go before the start of the new season, the number of arrivals at Anfield has not kept pace with exits, with midfielders Alexis MacAllister and Dominik Szoboszlai being the only two players Liverpool have signed in the close season.

“I can definitely understand it in some ways but I’m not a very negative person,” said Van Dijk, who moved from Championship side Southampton to Liverpool in 2018, referring to fans’ worries.

“But obviously when a lot of players are leaving, when your captain is leaving, your vice-captain is leaving, and at the moment, there are only two incomings ... And the way we have been playing, in possession really good but defensively when you concede goals it’s not as good, I can understand some people having doubts.”

After narrowly missing out on an unprecedented quadruple in the 2021-2022 season, winning two domestic cups, the six-time European champions will not feature in the Champions League for the first time since manager Juergen Klopp’s first full season in 2016-2017.

“Let’s see if more players are coming in and then we have to be ready again for a long season. It will be very tough if we look at the teams around us, but we want to be up there again, we want to be challenging again,” the Dutchman said.

“We have to be confident, we should be confident, and we should still be learning each and every day. There have been characters leaving, players who have played a big part in the success, but others have to step up. That’s a nice challenge in my opinion. We should be excited.”

Liverpool kickoff their campaign with a trip to Chelsea on Sunday.

Reuters

MOGAMAD ALLIE: Saudis shake up sports world with their oil dollars

Kingdom has a terrible human rights record that cannot be washed clean by sponsorship
Sport
4 weeks ago

Former Liverpool star Firmino joins Mosimane’s old club Al-Ahli Saudi

Firmino joins a list of high-profile players who have moved to the Saudi Pro League in recent weeks
Sport
1 month ago

Everton survive as Leicester and Leeds are relegated

Everton defeat Bournemouth 1-0 to stay up
Sport
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
First phase of grooms’ residential renovation ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Epic tussle in store between hosts France and All ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Skipper Van Dijk upbeat about Liverpool’s coming ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Justin Thomas excited to swing in Nedbank Golf ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Bok injuries a blow, but World Cup squad still ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Arsenal to focus on one trophy at a time, Arteta says

Sport / Soccer

MOGAMAD ALLIE: Get ready for the 28th PSL season and keep an eye on the ...

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.