Sweden end US Women’s World Cup reign

Lina Hurtig of Sweden celebrates with teammates after scoring her sides winning penalty in the penalty shoot out during the Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 match between Sweden and USA at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in Melbourne, August 6 2023. Picture: ROBERT CIANFLONE/GETTY IMAGES
Melbourne — Sweden beat the US 5-4 on penalties to condemn the defending champions to their earliest Women’s World Cup exit on Sunday after the teams were locked at 0-0 at the end of extra time.
Lina Hurtig struck the winning spot-kick at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium to cap a madcap shoot-out in the round of 16 clash, though US goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher parried the ball on the line and the result needed to be confirmed by VAR.
Sweden head into a quarterfinal against Japan in Auckland on Friday but it was the first exit before the semifinals in nine World Cups for the Americans, who were bidding for an unprecedented third consecutive title.
Gloomy US coach Vlatko Andonovski was not convinced Hurtig’s spot-kick had crossed the line.
“It’s a tough moment, a moment where it’s hard to go through,” he told a press conference. “You have hopes that the ball didn’t cross the line. That just shows how cruel this game can be.”
Sweden’s Magda Eriksson said her team had shown heart if not their best game, having been dominated for much of the match.
“We’re so happy right now,” she said. “I don’t know how we managed to stay in this game. We didn’t play our best game, but in some way we showed we’re hard-headed, we showed heart, we never give up. We took it to extra time, we took it to penalties and we managed to win.”
Young US forward Sophia Smith was left shattered, having had a chance to win the match for the four-times champions when she stepped up in the penalty shoot-out only to blast the ball over the bar.
She was not the first player in her team to miss. The talismanic Megan Rapinoe, renowned for her peerless record in shoot-outs, thumped the US’s fourth kick over the bar after Sweden’s Nathalie Bjorn also fired high.
Andonovski said the US had been practising penalties for the past nine months. “I know we were criticised for the way we played ... I think we came out and were all about the grit, the resilience,” he said.
Goalkeeper Zecira Musovic was Sweden’s hero, having made 11 saves before the shoot-out to keep them in the match.
Often starved of possession, the Swedes did not have a shot on goal until the 85th minute when substitute Sofia Jakobsson danced into the area, only to shoot straight at Naeher.
Naeher saved Rebecka Blomqvist’s fourth shot for the Swedes in the shoot-out but Smith’s miss kept the Scandinavians in it.
After Naeher and Magdalena Eriksson converted their spot-kicks, Kelley Ohara sent her effort pinging off the right post, allowing Hurtig to step up and send the champions out of the tournament.
Sweden end US Women’s World Cup reign
Controversial goal-line decision wins match for Scandinavians
