Ntseki’s Chiefs need to improve to challenge Sundowns

Molefi Ntseki, head coach of Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: DARREN STEWART/GALLO IMAGES
There was a glimpse of what may become of Kaizer Chiefs under new coach Molefi Ntseki when they were held to a 0-0 draw by Chippa United in their season-opening Premier Soccer League clash at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Sunday.
A lot more sharpness, especially upfront, will be required if Chiefs are to trouble champions Mamelodi Sundowns in their next league assignment at Loftus Stadium on Wednesday.
A contingent of Sundowns’ technical staff, led by head coach Rhulani Mokwena, watched the match from the stands and would have picked up a few things they can use to prevail over a side they beat 4-0 in the corresponding fixture last season.
Ntseki started with four of Chiefs’ new signings including Thatayaone Ditlhokwe and Given Msimango in central defence. Striker Ranga Chivaviro gave a lukewarm 70 minutes finally appearing in a Chiefs jersey — the No 7 made famous by Chiefs’ record top goal scorer Marks Maponyane.
It was, however, Adson Castillo who was hugely impressive in the heart of the midfield where he played alongside Yusuf Maart and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo. Castillo wowed the 20,000 fans that filled the stadium.
If the Venezuela international was not helping his team clear danger, Castillo was providing probing passes to the attackers. His deft first touch and wide range of passes certainly makes him look the best foreigner Chiefs have signed in recent years.
Msimango and Ditlhokwe also complemented each other well in defence, but Chippa never posed much danger, with strikers Menzi Ndwandwe and Augustine Mulenga seeing little of the ball.
With all Chiefs’ new ammunition Ntseki’s team also lacked a killer instinct.
There were still two slots on Chiefs’ bench for new players Mduduzi Mdantsane and Tebogo Potsane, who came on for Ngcobo and Chivaviro after 70 minutes. Pule Mmodi, the attacker Amakhosi signed from Lamontville Golden Arrows, missed the match as he was mourning the death of his mother.
Overall, though, this match never lived up to its billing, with many players perhaps yet to get the rhythm of the game after a two-month layoff.
While it was Chivaviro and Christian Saile who were expected to lead Chiefs’ attack, Mduduzi Shabalala, playing wide on the right, had most of the chances and could have given Amakhosi the lead as early as the first half if more composed in shooting.
A better performance against Sundowns on Wednesday will give Chiefs fans much hope of doing well in their MTN8 quarterfinal against Cape Town City in Cape Town on Sunday.
