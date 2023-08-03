Riveiro feels ready to lead Pirates to glory
Coach says he is clear about what he needs to do
Having impressed and proved doubters wrong in his maiden season in the Premier Soccer League (PSL), Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is clear about what he needs to do to take the team to the next level.
Faced with harsh and unnecessary criticism upon his arrival, Riveiro weathered the storm to finish the campaign with a cup double of the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup and second place in the league.
The Spaniard is determined to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns for the league title and lead Pirates to their first Premiership success in 11 years. He will also steer Bucs back to the Caf Champions League, and in three cup competitions in 2023-24 with the Carling Knockout Cup having been added to the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup.
Riveiro’s Pirates, with an already good squad bolstered by decent signings, are regarded as the team to push formidable Sundowns, who have won the league six times in a row, for top honours.
☠️ 📌 𝗦𝗔𝗩𝗘 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗦 📌— Orlando Pirates (@orlandopirates) August 1, 2023
🗓 August 2023/24
🏆 05/08 vs @StellenboschFC
🏆 08/08 vs @RAMFC_sa
🎱 12/08 vs @SekhukhuneFc
🏆 15/08 vs @ChippaUnitedFC
🌍 18-20/08 vs Djabal FC
🏆 22/08 vs @Moroka_Swallows
🌍 25-26/08 vs Djabal FC
🏆 29/08 vs @CapeTownCityFC
⚫️⚪️🔴⭐️… pic.twitter.com/dgF5Tfy7bk
At a media day ahead of Bucs’ opening match against tricky Stellenbosch FC on Saturday, a calm Riveiro sounded confident about the campaign ahead.
The coach said he is better equipped, being more knowledgeable about the PSL and his players than he was a year ago, to lead a strong campaign.
“That it’s our second season together makes a big difference about the shape of the preseason where we spent more time and put more emphasis on exercises or activities,” Riveiro said.
“It must be different, it’s our second season together. At least for me, there are obstacles that are not there any more, and I guess for the players too in terms of understanding and communication.”
Pirates appeared to be in good rhythm for their preseason, which included a camp in Spain where they won friendlies against Maccabi Tel Aviv of Israel and Ecuador’s Independiente del Valle, and they drew with new LaLiga outfit Las Palmas.
“That we got to travel abroad to play tough games helped the players not to feel that we are in a preseason, but we are in almost a competitive period because the way they played and approached those games didn’t look or feel like training games,” Riveiro said.
Pirates’ inconsistency was the main factor in them not putting up a serious fight for the league title last season, ending 16 points adrift of Sundowns. Riveiro also spent the first half of the season acclimatising. He is hoping for a stronger start this season.
“We are going to play eight games in August, five in the league, so have the opportunity to collect 15 points.
“But we can only collect three on Saturday, then three on Tuesday and hopefully go through to the semifinals of the MTN8 next Saturday, and so on.
“That’s the way we want to approach the season. We don’t think about titles, we don’t think about finals or challenging anybody.
“We are all starting with zero points, and we all have a job to do. The only thing we want to do is be the better team in the next game, and then the next one and hopefully at the end of the season we can share something between us and our fans.”
Among the Sea Robbers’ promising signings are Patrick Maswanganyi, Karim Kimvuidi, Lesedi Kapinga, Katlego Otladisa and Melusi Buthelezi, while the bulk of last season’s squad has been retained.
Pirates meet Stellies at Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday (8pm) before hosting Royal AM at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday (7.30pm).