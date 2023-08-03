Riveiro feels ready to lead Pirates to glory

At a media day ahead of Bucs’ opening match against tricky Stellenbosch FC on Saturday, a calm Riveiro sounded confident about the campaign ahead.

The coach said he is better equipped, being more knowledgeable about the PSL and his players than he was a year ago, to lead a strong campaign.

“That it’s our second season together makes a big difference about the shape of the preseason where we spent more time and put more emphasis on exercises or activities,” Riveiro said.

“It must be different, it’s our second season together. At least for me, there are obstacles that are not there any more, and I guess for the players too in terms of understanding and communication.”

Pirates appeared to be in good rhythm for their preseason, which included a camp in Spain where they won friendlies against Maccabi Tel Aviv of Israel and Ecuador’s Independiente del Valle, and they drew with new LaLiga outfit Las Palmas.

“That we got to travel abroad to play tough games helped the players not to feel that we are in a preseason, but we are in almost a competitive period because the way they played and approached those games didn’t look or feel like training games,” Riveiro said.

Pirates’ inconsistency was the main factor in them not putting up a serious fight for the league title last season, ending 16 points adrift of Sundowns. Riveiro also spent the first half of the season acclimatising. He is hoping for a stronger start this season.

“We are going to play eight games in August, five in the league, so have the opportunity to collect 15 points.

“But we can only collect three on Saturday, then three on Tuesday and hopefully go through to the semifinals of the MTN8 next Saturday, and so on.