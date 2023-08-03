Chiefs will create problems for many teams, says Sundowns coach Mokwena

“We are excited and understand how difficult it’s going to be. All the games are going to be tough,” Mokwena said.
“It’s going to be a season where we are definitely going to be tested. We are the hunted this season and everyone wants to beat us.
“We are looking forward to showing the qualities we have as defending champions in every match, with a lot of consistency and quality in our performance so we can again defend our Premiership title.”
Mokwena believes big three competitors — Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, who have a new coach in former Bafana Bafana boss Molefi Ntseki; and Gavin Hunt’s competitive SuperSport United — have made themselves stronger and more dangerous combinations compared with last season.
Though Chiefs have not shown sharpness in their preseason friendlies — 1-0 defeats to Yanga SC in Tanzania and Township Rollers in Botswana — Mokwena tips Ntseki’s much-bolstered team to be a threat.
“All 15 teams in the league are going to be difficult. You’ve seen all the rivals, especially the teams that finished in the top eight have made incredible investments in their squads,” Mokwena said.
“Kaizer Chiefs are a lot stronger this season and they are going to create a lot of problems for a lot of teams.
“SuperSport have made great investments. Orlando Pirates are a lot stronger and have signed good players. AmaZulu have got a new coach with great experience and a good pedigree.
“Cape Town City look a bit stronger. Sekhukhune are strong and finished very strong last season. Swallows also finished strong last season and will be a competitive side.”
Sundowns have made another round of impressive signings, with Bathusi Aubaas’ addition on Wednesday adding to the arrival of Thapelo Maseko, Junior Mendieta, Lesiba Nku and Lucas Ribeiro Costa.
Mokwena said these players have improved Masandawana, who will begin life without the influential Toronto FC-bound Cassius Mailula.
“We were happy with how we played last season and the development in the players — the performances gave us a lot of confidence to build from that,” Mokwena said.
Chiefs will create problems for many teams, says Sundowns coach Mokwena
Coach believes PSL rivals are stronger and can run the Brazilians closer this time
After cruising to a sixth Premier Soccer League (PSL) title in succession last season, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena expects a tougher challenge defending their crown in 2023-24.
Sundowns kick off their season with a trip to meet Sekhukhune United at Polokwane’s Peter Mokaba Stadium on Friday (7.30pm).
Last season Mokwena’s charges won the league with seven matches to spare and had a huge 16-point gap over closest rivals Orlando Pirates at the end.
The young coach is confident about retaining the title, but believes rivals have been jarred by Downs’ dominance into strengthening and can run the Brazilians closer this time.
“We are excited and understand how difficult it’s going to be. All the games are going to be tough,” Mokwena said.
“It’s going to be a season where we are definitely going to be tested. We are the hunted this season and everyone wants to beat us.
“We are looking forward to showing the qualities we have as defending champions in every match, with a lot of consistency and quality in our performance so we can again defend our Premiership title.”
Mokwena believes big three competitors — Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, who have a new coach in former Bafana Bafana boss Molefi Ntseki; and Gavin Hunt’s competitive SuperSport United — have made themselves stronger and more dangerous combinations compared with last season.
Though Chiefs have not shown sharpness in their preseason friendlies — 1-0 defeats to Yanga SC in Tanzania and Township Rollers in Botswana — Mokwena tips Ntseki’s much-bolstered team to be a threat.
“All 15 teams in the league are going to be difficult. You’ve seen all the rivals, especially the teams that finished in the top eight have made incredible investments in their squads,” Mokwena said.
“Kaizer Chiefs are a lot stronger this season and they are going to create a lot of problems for a lot of teams.
“SuperSport have made great investments. Orlando Pirates are a lot stronger and have signed good players. AmaZulu have got a new coach with great experience and a good pedigree.
“Cape Town City look a bit stronger. Sekhukhune are strong and finished very strong last season. Swallows also finished strong last season and will be a competitive side.”
Sundowns have made another round of impressive signings, with Bathusi Aubaas’ addition on Wednesday adding to the arrival of Thapelo Maseko, Junior Mendieta, Lesiba Nku and Lucas Ribeiro Costa.
Mokwena said these players have improved Masandawana, who will begin life without the influential Toronto FC-bound Cassius Mailula.
“We were happy with how we played last season and the development in the players — the performances gave us a lot of confidence to build from that,” Mokwena said.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.