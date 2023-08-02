Kaizer Chiefs laud Edson Castillo as the real deal

Kaizer Chiefs’ players and new head coach Molefi Ntseki believe Venezuelan international signing Edson Castillo is the real deal and can help Amakhosi mount a stronger campaign in the new season.
A forceful, strong midfielder with good distribution and an eye for a pass can be a big asset helping turn a team around.
Chiefs need a turnaround. They have gone eight seasons without a trophy and each campaign the pressure and weight of that record grows heavier on the players’ shoulders.
Ntseki, goalkeeper Brandon Petersen and right-back Reeve Frosler cautioned that Castillo needs to find his feet, and heralding his arrival as a turnaround factor will place too much expectation on a new player’s shoulders.
But all three have been impressed with what they have seen in training and the 1-0 preseason friendly defeats to Yanga SC in Tanzania and Township Rollers in Botswana, where Castillo caught the eye.
“Quality,” was Petersen’s response on what he has thought of the midfielder. “I haven’t seen a player like him in a while ... his vision, his understanding.
“There’s a language barrier but as soon as you explain something to him with the ball he gets it like that [clicks his fingers] and he does it.
“He’s just one of those players who can pick a pass out of nowhere that only he sees. I’m excited to be playing with him and see him achieve big things for the team this season.”
Frosler agreed that Castillo, who has six caps for Venezuela, could add strength to Chiefs’ midfield once he settles in.
“He’s a very good player. The signings we’ve made this season were all good signings, guys who can contribute to the team,” the Bafana Bafana right-back said.
“Castillo has done very well since arriving. He’s still working on the language barrier and it’s coming along nicely.”
Ntseki feels he has plugged areas that were deficiencies in Chiefs’ squad with quality signings including centrebacks Thatayaone Ditlhokwe and Given Msimango, midfielders Castillo and Mduduzi Mdantsane, wingers Pule Mmodi and Tebogo Potsane and striker Ranga Chivaviro.
“The squad audit is important and this was done towards the end of the [2022-23 season],” the coach said.
“And the players [we brought] were the players we felt needed to come and add value to the team. But a good team performance will give a good result.
“When you speak of Edson Castillo, he’s an international, he’s played for the Venezuelan national team. And you can see the quality and personality in him and that he’s a top quality player.”
Chiefs kick off their season against Chippa United at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday (3pm).
Kaizer Chiefs laud Edson Castillo as the real deal
Coach and fellow players believe the Venezuelan will help bag trophies
