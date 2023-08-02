It means I can help my family, says Magaia as Banyana double their dollars

Hildah Tholakele Magaia scored for Banyana Banyana in the team's World Cup match against Italy. Picture: Lefty Shivambu
Banyana Banyana players are each guaranteed a windfall of more than R1m from Fifa’s appearance money alone for their gallant effort reaching the Women’s World Cup last 16.
Banyana made history by becoming the first SA senior national team to progress past a World Cup group stage on Wednesday. In a brave performance SA showed an undying spirit to beat Italy 3-2 through Thembi Kgatlana’s last-gasp goal in their final group G outing at Wellington Regional Stadium in New Zealand.
An own goal by Italy’s Benedetta Orsi and goals from Hildah Magaia and Kgatlana saw the South Africans outscore the brace by Arianna Caruso and finish second, setting up a meeting with Netherlands in the second round at Sydney Football Stadium on Sunday (4am SA time).
Should Banyana bow out of the tournament on Sunday, Fifa will pay each player in the 23-player squad $60,000 (R1.1m). Had their World Cup journey ended in the group stage, they would have taken home half that, $30,000.
If SA proceeds to the quarterfinals the payment will increase to $90,000.
The players from the World Cup’s winning team pocket $270,000 each. Additionally the players will each receive R230,000 from funds donated by the Motsepe Foundation to resolve an impasse in a bonus and treatment dispute with the SA Football Association ahead of the team’s departure for Australasia.
This is a sizeable incentive for the SA players, especially as the sport is yet to turn fully professional despite the establishment of the national Hollywoodbets Super League.
Banyana attacking star Magaia, nicknamed “Breadwinner” for her ability to produce crucial goals, named the player of the match on Wednesday, said the payment will help her in providing for her family.
“It means I’ll be able to help my family, I’ll be able to do everything for my mother,” Magaia said. “Because I’m the one taking care of her — I’m the breadwinner.”
SA can savour a huge improvement in their second World Cup from their first finals in France four years ago when they lost all three games in the group stage.
It means I can help my family, says Magaia as Banyana double their dollars
