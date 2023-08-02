Brazil’s Dani Alves faces sexual assault charge in Spain

Dani Alves of Brazil attempts a shot on goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Brazil and South Korea at Stadium 974 on December 5 2022 in Doha, Qatar. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ROBERT CIANFLONE
Barcelona — Former Barcelona and Brazil footballer Dani Alves was formally indicted on Wednesday on charges of sexual assault of a woman in a Barcelona nightclub in December.
The judge said she had found evidence of wrongdoing by the 40-year-old player, who says he had consensual sex with his accuser.
Alves was arrested on January 20 and has been held in a prison outside Barcelona without bail. If found guilty he could face a prison sentence of four to 15 years.
“Dani Alves is upset with the narrative of the facts ... he disagrees with it,” Alves’ lawyer Cristobal Martell told reporters minutes after his client appeared before the Barcelona court. “He has also said that he will not appeal due to his desire to expedite the judicial process,” Martell said.
The prosecution must now submit formal charges to the court, while the defence will present its allegations in writing. After that, a date for the start of a trial will be set.
Reuters
