Sport / Soccer

Brazil’s Dani Alves faces sexual assault charge in Spain

02 August 2023 - 19:34 Horaci Garcia
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Dani Alves of Brazil attempts a shot on goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Brazil and South Korea at Stadium 974 on December 5 2022 in Doha, Qatar. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ROBERT CIANFLONE
Dani Alves of Brazil attempts a shot on goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Brazil and South Korea at Stadium 974 on December 5 2022 in Doha, Qatar. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ROBERT CIANFLONE

Barcelona — Former Barcelona and Brazil footballer Dani Alves was formally indicted on Wednesday on charges of sexual assault of a woman in a Barcelona nightclub in December.

The judge said she had found evidence of wrongdoing by the 40-year-old player, who says he had consensual sex with his accuser.

Alves was arrested on January 20 and has been held in a prison outside Barcelona without bail. If found guilty he could face a prison sentence of four to 15 years.

“Dani Alves is upset with the narrative of the facts ... he disagrees with it,” Alves’ lawyer Cristobal Martell told reporters minutes after his client appeared before the Barcelona court. “He has also said that he will not appeal due to his desire to expedite the judicial process,” Martell said.

The prosecution must now submit formal charges to the court, while the defence will present its allegations in writing. After that, a date for the start of a trial will be set.

Reuters

Kevin Spacey found not guilty of sexual assault charges in London

US actor, who was cleared of nine charges after four-week trial, says his 'world exploded' after first charges
World
6 days ago

Sudan clashes intensify between army and RSF as mediation effort stalls

Conflict deepens a humanitarian crisis and threatens to draw in other regional interests
World
1 month ago

Australian senator sheds light on sexual assault in parliament

Lidia Thorpe says she experienced sexual comments and was inappropriately propositioned
World
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Brazil’s Dani Alves faces sexual assault charge ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
It means I can help my family, says Magaia as ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Boks expect to feel the squeeze in Buenos Aires
Sport / Rugby
4.
Ellis hails Banyana warriors who ‘never stop ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
LALI STANDER: Far from being past his prime, ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Cameroon have work cut out in Group G

Sport / Soccer

KEVIN MCCALLUM: Hits and misses: what if Arsenal had signed Ronaldo?

Opinion / Columnists

Brazil goal hero Jesus had premonition before Copa win

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.