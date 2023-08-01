All eyes on Magaia in Banyana’s crucial clash with Italy

Hildah Magaia celebrates scoring a goal for South Africa in the match against Sweden at the Fifa Women’s World Cup in Wellington, New Zealand, last week. Picture: AMANDA PEROBELLI/REUTERS
They don’t call her “Breadwinner” for nothing. Banyana Banyana striker Hildah Magaia has been instrumental in providing big goals for Banyana in crucial matches.
If Banyana Banyana achieve the almost unthinkable, but also now almost painfully attainable, and beat Italy they stand an excellent chance of a stunning 2023 Women’s World Cup upset. They will progress as the lowest-ranked team from group G and Magaia is likely to be the player who earned the bread in front of goal again.
South Africans will be glued to their television sets in what will surely be one of the most-viewed Banyana matches in history when the 54th-ranked South Africans meet the Azzurri at Wellington Regional Stadium, New Zealand on Wednesday morning.
If they win, and third-ranked Sweden keep to form and win or draw with 28th-ranked Argentina at Waikato Stadium, Banyana will progress to meet Netherlands in Sunday’s last 16 match at Sydney Football Stadium.
Magaia was the scorer of Banyana’s two goals when they downed hosts Morocco 2-1 in the final in Rabat to win their maiden Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in July 2022.
She has already provided for Banyana in New Zealand, scoring their lone goal in the 2-1 defeat to Sweden.
She picked up a knock against the Swedes but started on the wing, having a quieter game as Banyana blew a 2-0 lead drawing 2-2 with Argentina on Thursday.
Magaia said what she’s been able to do for Banyana in the past gives her hope of a repeat in the Italy match.
“Our talks with teammates have really been about listening to the coaches and do what we can to win the game,” Magaia said.
Banyana will play without their two central midfielders, injured skipper Refiloe Jane and Kholosa Biyana, who is suspended after picking up yellow cards against Sweden and Argentina.
Magaia, who turns out for Sejong Sportstoto in South Korea, said she had a word with Jane, who plies her trade with Sassuolo in Italy’s Serie A, about what to expect against the Azzurri.
“She told me Italy are a team that plays with intensity, obviously they’re a team that press. With me, who holds onto the ball, I’ll need to release the ball quicker so I can beat them. And yes we can beat them,” said the Limpopo-born player.
Banyana coach Desiree Ellis said the team learnt plenty of lessons in their first two group matches, which gives them hope of getting the crucial result against Italy.
“We know we’re a team that can create chances. We have shown that and we’ve taken [some of] our chances,” she said.
“But we need to be better organised in critical moments not just for the defence but the whole team has to play its part.”
An unlikely win for Argentina against Sweden may leave Banyana needing a better goal difference to qualify for the last 16.
