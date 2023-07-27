Nigeria’s victory over Australia puts World Cup hosts under threat

Clare Hunt of Australia takes on Asisat Oshoala of Nigeria during the Women's World Cup 2023 group B match between Australia and Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium in Brisbane, Australia, July 27 2023. Picture: JUSTIC SETTERFIELD/GETTY IMAGES
Melbourne — Nigeria produced the first major shock of the Women’s World Cup as they stunned Australia 3-2 on Thursday to leave the co-host’s tournament hopes on thin ice.
Asisat Oshoala volleyed into an open goal in the 72nd minute to seal a deserved win for the Africans after Uchenna Kanu cancelled out Emily van Egmond’s opener on the cusp of halftime and Osinachi Ohale nudged Nigeria ahead after the break.
Australia cut the deficit to one goal when Alanna Kennedy nodded home a header in the 10th minute of stoppage time, but Nigeria rode out the final seconds to claim one of the finest wins in their history at the global showpiece.
The victory in front of a huge crowd at Lang Park put Nigeria top of Group B, level with Canada on four points but ahead on goals scored. The 11-time African champions play eliminated Ireland in their last group match.
The Matildas must beat Olympic champions Canada in the last group match to be assured of making the last 16 at a tournament where they fancied themselves among the chief title threats.
Lacking talismanic striker Sam Kerr and attacking midfielder Mary Fowler due to injury, Australia’s makeshift forward line peppered the Nigeria goal but saw a slew of chances fly wide and over the bar in both halves.
“We had so many chances, it was just one of those nights where we couldn’t get the ball in the back of the net,” said Van Egmond. “The last 10 minutes showed what we’re about as a team with the never-say-die attitude and we’ll be looking to take that into the next game as it’s a must-win.”
The US have yet to produce their best performance at the tournament, coach Vlatko Andonovski said after the Netherlands held them to a frustrating 1-1 draw in their second match in Wellington.
Co-captain Lindsey Horan powered a terrific header into the net to level the affair in the second half and save the four-time champions from outright embarrassment after not putting up much of a fight early on in the match. It was the first World Cup draw the US have seen since Sweden held them 0-0 at the tournament in 2015.
“[In] the first half, we allowed them to take control of the tempo and slow down the tempo a lot more than we wanted,” Andonovski told reporters, days after the US beat Vietnam 3-0 in their opener.
Portugal’s Telma Encarnacao scored one goal and set up the other in a 2-0 win over fellow World Cup debutants Vietnam, sending the Southeast Asian side out of the tournament at Waikato Stadium.
Portugal coach Francisco Neto made seven changes to the team that lost 1-0 to the Netherlands in their Group E opener and the decision paid off as first-half goals from Encarnacao and Francisca Nazareth earned them a first ever World Cup win.
Portugal are third in Group E with three points and will face the US in their final group game in Auckland while Vietnam, yet to score or pick up a point, take on the Netherlands in Dunedin, with both matches on Tuesday.
Reuters
