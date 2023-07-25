MOGAMAD ALLIE: Banyana put on solid show in defeat

Banyana Banyana coach Desriee Ellis3. Picture: LEE WARREN/GALLO IMAGES
When reflecting on Banyana Banyana’s opening game against Sweden at the 2023 Women’s World Cup at the stadium fondly known as the Cake Tin in Wellington on Sunday, it’s important to strike a balance between well-deserved praise and constructive criticism.
First, not too many observers would have predicted that Banyana would take the lead and hold their more fancied opponents to a 1-1 scoreline going into the 90th minute.
The Swedes are ranked third in the world and have a rich pedigree, having finished third at the 2019 tournament in France and taking silver at the last Olympics in Tokyo.
Banyana showed they have come a long way since losing all three games as greenhorns at the last World Cup when they were beaten 3-1 by Spain, 1-0 by China and then thumped 4-0 by Germany, who reached the quarterfinals.
The team showed great resilience and courage in showing no fear of their more fancied opponents, who are much better resourced and have players plying their trade at some of Europe’s top clubs. These include Chelsea, who won a fourth successive Women’s Super League title last season, Barcelona, twice European champions in the last three seasons, Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan, Manchester City and Arsenal.
It’s worth noting that Zambia and Morocco were on the receiving ends of 5-0 and 6-0 pastings respectively from Japan and Germany in their opening games. So the performance and competitiveness of Banyana against the Swedes shouldn’t be taken lightly.
It ranks alongside that of Nigeria’s Super Falcons, who did exceptionally well to hold reigning Olympic champions Canada to a goalless draw after conceding a penalty that was saved early in the second half.
Not surprisingly, given the vast height advantage enjoyed by the Swedes — they are among the five tallest teams at the tournament while Banyana are among the five shortest teams — the Scandinavians found joy from a set piece, as they threatened to do on several occasions throughout the match.
It’s not as if Banyana didn’t know they would come under serious pressure at set pieces, so conceding 13 corners was courting disaster. Thembi Kgatlana conceded as much after the game when she said: “To be realistic, Sweden are taller than us. The game plan was if they have to score it can only be with headers because we cannot contest. In the end they scored the way we predicted.”
If the team’s brains trust and the players were so keenly aware of how important the Swedes’ height advantage would be at set pieces they really should have made a much greater effort to avoid conceding corners. Cutting off a source of danger would greatly have eased much of the pressure they had to endure.
From virtually every corner Banyana goalkeeper Kaylin Swart was unconvincing in dealing with the threat, while her defenders were all at sea in and around the six-yard area. Credit also to the Swedes for cleverly boxing in Swart to restrict her movement.
Coach Desiree Ellis strangely limited herself to making only two substitutions, one of which was enforced after Hildah Magaia was injured while bundling the ball over the line for the opening goal. Perhaps the experienced Spain-based Noko Matlou, who has 167 caps, could have been brought on to help deal with the aerial threat, particularly later in the game when a creditable draw started to transform from a dream into reality. Fresh legs would not only have helped with the defensive effort that had to cope with Sweden enjoying 69% possession, it would also have eaten up valuable time.
If, as Ellis said after the game, they had cover for every position, then making use of all five substitutions would have been the sensible option, particularly given the heavy pitch conditions induced by the rain. The late substitutions would also have broken up play at crucial stages, particularly with one of the team’s greatest results just a few minutes away from materialising.
Amid the sea of criticism directed at them in recent weeks, at least Safa can take a bow for their confidence in the abilities of Ellis.
Such is the nature of high-profile tournaments like the World Cup that Banyana know there’s no time to bask in the glory of an honourable defeat as they prepare for what is shaping up to be a must-win encounter against Argentina on Friday (kickoff 2am SA time) if they are to keep alive their hopes of reaching the second round.
Las Guerreras’last-gasp defeat against Italy on Monday puts them in a similar position to that of Banyana and it means both cannot afford defeat when they meet in Dunedin.
The nature of Banyana’s performance on Sunday should give them a huge boost of confidence and they will also feel more confident of their chances against a team yet to taste the sweetness of victory at the World Cup, where they are making their fourth appearance.
At least the South Africans won’t have to contend with a height disadvantage at set pieces and if they can build on the performance against the Swedes, they have every chance of securing their first point at the World Cup, an achievement which will keep them alive in the competition.
MOGAMAD ALLIE: Banyana put on solid show in defeat
