Ellis says Banyana have experience to beat Argentina

Banyana coach Desiree Ellis during training at Martin Luckie Park in Wellington, New Zealand, July 22 2023. Picture: AMANDA PEROBELLI/REUTERS
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis believes the experience her team has gained since the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France is helping them in the 2023 edition in New Zealand and Australia.
Banyana need a win in their second group G game against Argentina on Friday (2am SA time) to keep alive their chances of progressing to the second round after losing to Sweden in Wellington on Sunday.
The 54th-ranked African champions meet the 28th-ranked South Americans, who started with a 1-0 defeat to 16th-ranked Italy.
Ellis’ team lost all three of their matches against Spain (3-1), China (1-0) and Germany (4-0) in France four years ago, but she is not doubting their progress since then.
“It’s different circumstances. Back then we had an idea of what to expect, but we also didn’t know what to expect. And in the end we couldn’t hold out — a bit of tactical endurance was not there, there was a bit of naiveté,” Ellis said after Sweden’s last-gasp 2-1 win against Banyana.
“We’re more mature now. We also have grown. Winning the Wafcon [Women’s Africa Cup of Nations] last year was a big plus. We had a lot of challenges in that tournament and through those we rose, and that has really brought the team together.”
The Banyana coach said the maturity of the team gives her a confidence going into the last two group matches — Banyana’s last game is against Italy in Wellington on August 2.
Argentina go into Friday’s match in the same position as Banyana — looking for their first points.
The Argentinians conceded a late goal against Italy on Monday, and had closely matched their opponents in possession and attempts at goal.
Ellis was happy with the way SA prepared for Sweden and said they will take a similar intensity into their last two group games.
“The way we trained was spot on. We knew we would get chances in transition, and if we had taken those and made better decisions in the final third we would be talking something different,” she said.
Italy meet Sweden on Saturday.
