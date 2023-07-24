Borges hat-trick powers Brazil to victory over debutants Panama

Adelaide

Ary Borges scored a hat-trick on her Women’s World Cup debut to help Brazil thrash debutants Panama 4-0 at the Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide on Monday and get their campaign off to a winning start.

Brazil opened the scoring in the 19th minute when Debinha’s floated cross was turned in at the back post by Borges, who netted her second 20 minutes later as she poked in a rebound after having a header saved by goalkeeper Yenith Bailey.

The Brazilians turned on the style in the second half as Borges set up Bia Zaneratto with a back-heel flick for the third, before the 23-year-old headed home to become the first Brazilian player to score a hat-trick on their World Cup debut.

The result takes eighth-ranked Brazil to the top of group F, after France were held to a 0-0 draw by Jamaica on Sunday.

Also on Monday, talismanic captain Alexandra Popp scored a brace as Germany launched their bid for a third Women’s World Cup title with a 6-0 demolition of debutants Morocco.