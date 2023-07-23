Banyana showed bravery against Swedes, says coach Ellis
23 July 2023 - 17:52 Marc Strydom
Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Kaylin Swart (right) and forward Jermaine Seoposenwe (centre) get up to challenge Sweden's Amanda Ilestedt in the Fifa Women's World Cup group G match at Wellington Regional Stadium in New Zealand on July 23 2023. Picture: SYDNEY MAHLANGU/BACKPAGEPIX
Banyana Banyana showed how much they have improved on the World Cup stage with their performance of “resilience, bravery and courage”, almost matching third-ranked Sweden in their group G opener in Wellington, New Zealand, coach Desiree Ellis says.
The African champions gave a display worthy of their continental title as they shocked the tournament dark horses taking the lead through Hildah Magaia’s 48th-minute opener at Wellington Regional Stadium on Sunday.
A defensive error allowed Fridolina Rolfö to equalise in the 65th minute. From one of Sweden’s dangerous corners — where the South Africans were troubled by the Scandinavians’ height all evening — Amanda Ilestedt’s headed the winner in the 90th minute.
The 2-1 defeat puts 54th-ranked Banyana under pressure for results in their remaining matches against 28th-ranked Argentina in Dunedin on Friday (2am SA time) and 16th-ranked Italy back in Wellington on August 2 (9am SA time).
But the manner of the performance — the South Africans defended superbly and created chances, though they also rode their luck at times — will boost Banyana’s confidence that they can get results in the remaining games.
“We had a game plan and I thought it worked throughout. We were defensively very sound,” Ellis said. “We knew they were going to be a challenge at set pieces and I thought we handled that very well.
“Our transitions could have been better. If our decisions in the final third had been better we’d be speaking about a different result now. We’ve been working on all those things and as the game went on we tried to effect changes to ensure we stood fast.
“Unfortunately we conceded at a moment where we were in complete control and that put us back a bit. And to concede right at the end was a bit cruel, but that is football.
“I thought in this performance, even though it was a loss, we are very proud of the way we played.
“We might not have had the preparation we wanted but the group of players have shown resilience, they’ve shown bravery and courage — and through that we could have got a better result.
“But other than that I’m very proud of the way we played. We had a game plan and they [Sweden] did exactly what we thought they would. At times I thought if we had taken our chances, or better decisions where we were maybe two-versus-one and went on our own, we could have had a different result, even with them scoring at the end.”
Given how many corners Sweden had — 13 to SA’s one — and how dangerous they looked there, Banyana dealt well with those to concede only one goal from them.
The Europeans always looked like they could score from a corner though — and especially Ilestedt, who came close on a number of occasions. Banyana might look to beef up that area, though also examine and prepare for Argentina’s strengths and weaknesses, in the next three days’ training.
Banyana showed bravery against Swedes, says coach Ellis
Banyana Banyana showed how much they have improved on the World Cup stage with their performance of “resilience, bravery and courage”, almost matching third-ranked Sweden in their group G opener in Wellington, New Zealand, coach Desiree Ellis says.
The African champions gave a display worthy of their continental title as they shocked the tournament dark horses taking the lead through Hildah Magaia’s 48th-minute opener at Wellington Regional Stadium on Sunday.
A defensive error allowed Fridolina Rolfö to equalise in the 65th minute. From one of Sweden’s dangerous corners — where the South Africans were troubled by the Scandinavians’ height all evening — Amanda Ilestedt’s headed the winner in the 90th minute.
The 2-1 defeat puts 54th-ranked Banyana under pressure for results in their remaining matches against 28th-ranked Argentina in Dunedin on Friday (2am SA time) and 16th-ranked Italy back in Wellington on August 2 (9am SA time).
But the manner of the performance — the South Africans defended superbly and created chances, though they also rode their luck at times — will boost Banyana’s confidence that they can get results in the remaining games.
“We had a game plan and I thought it worked throughout. We were defensively very sound,” Ellis said. “We knew they were going to be a challenge at set pieces and I thought we handled that very well.
“Our transitions could have been better. If our decisions in the final third had been better we’d be speaking about a different result now. We’ve been working on all those things and as the game went on we tried to effect changes to ensure we stood fast.
“Unfortunately we conceded at a moment where we were in complete control and that put us back a bit. And to concede right at the end was a bit cruel, but that is football.
“I thought in this performance, even though it was a loss, we are very proud of the way we played.
“We might not have had the preparation we wanted but the group of players have shown resilience, they’ve shown bravery and courage — and through that we could have got a better result.
“But other than that I’m very proud of the way we played. We had a game plan and they [Sweden] did exactly what we thought they would. At times I thought if we had taken our chances, or better decisions where we were maybe two-versus-one and went on our own, we could have had a different result, even with them scoring at the end.”
Given how many corners Sweden had — 13 to SA’s one — and how dangerous they looked there, Banyana dealt well with those to concede only one goal from them.
The Europeans always looked like they could score from a corner though — and especially Ilestedt, who came close on a number of occasions. Banyana might look to beef up that area, though also examine and prepare for Argentina’s strengths and weaknesses, in the next three days’ training.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Crunch time for Banyana at World Cup
Banyana’s game against Sweden will set tone for their World Cup, says Ellis
Ellis balances tactics in Costa Rica test, with eye on Sweden opener
MOGAMAD ALLIE: Banyana in a tough group, but it could have been tougher
Banyana upbeat ahead of World Cup opener
KABELO KHUMALO: No country for women
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.