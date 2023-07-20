World Cup debutant Kgoale admits to butterflies as SA face crunch time
Crunch time for Banyana at World Cup
Cup debutants insist their training and a strong mindset will secure a win against Fifa No 3 Sweden
20 July 2023 - 20:05 Sihle Ndebele
Nomvula Kgoale of South Africa celebrates goal against Malawi in Port Elizabeth, November 12 2020. Picture: MUZI NTOMBELA/BACKPAGE PIX
The moment of truth for Banyana Banyana will finally arrive on Sunday when they face Sweden in their World Cup Group G opener at Wellington Regional Stadium in New Zealand (7am SA time).
It is Banyana’s second World Cup appearance, having lost all their group games in the France 2019 edition. Nine of the 23 players who made the final squad have no World Cup experience as they missed the trip to France.
Industrious holding midfielder Nomvula “Lipstick Lady” Kgoale is one of the nine World Cup debutants, and she insists she is ready to step up to help the team.
“I really don’t know how to feel because we’ve been trying to prepare for this moment for so long. I don’t think everything will kick in until I step onto that field to face our opponents. In a nutshell, I am so excited and I can’t wait to taste being on that biggest stage that everybody is talking about, that everybody is dreaming about. I am ready and well prepared to help the team achieve our goals,'' Kgoale said on Thursday.
The 27-year-old, who hails from Zebediela in Limpopo, is confident Banyana will bag their maiden victory at the World Cup and also advance to the knockout phase of the tournament. Italy and Argentina are Banyana’s other Group G foes.
“The way we’ve prepared gives me confidence that we will go to the knockout stages and make the country proud. We really want to get that elusive win at this tournament, and I am pretty encouraged that we’ll do it,'' Kgoale said.
At the same time, Banyana Wafcon final hero Hildah Magaia is bursting with nervous excitement ahead of her first World Cup and the opening game against Sweden.
Magaia netted a brace when Banyana beat hosts Morocco 2-1 in the Wafcon decider in 2022.
“There’s a lot of mixed emotions, honestly. I am kind of nervous, but at the same time I am looking forward to the tournament and to the first game against Sweden. I can’t wait to see how it feels to play on this biggest stage,'' Magaia said.
Magaia, who plies her trade in South Korea for Sejong Sportstoto, has entreated her teammates to not rest on their laurels as African champions. The Banyana forward also stressed the importance of heading into the tournament with a positive approach.
“From what we did at the Wafcon, we must now up the intensity because the stage is not the same, this is the biggest stage and it just needs one to up their game. We need a positive mindset and positive energy,'' she said.
Ranked third by Fifa, Sweden are the highest-ranked side in Group G while Italy and Argentina are also above SA at numbers 16 and 28, respectively. Banyana are 56th in the world.
Magaia said this must not intimidate the Desiree Ellis-coached side. “We must not be threatened by the fact that these teams are ranked above us. We need to be confident and not be intimidated by them.''
Kebotseng Moletsane, Fikile Magama, Robyn Moodaly, Gabriela Salgado, Noxolo Cesane, Wendy Shongwe and Melinda Kgadiete are the other players who were not at the France World Cup.
Banyana’s possible starting XI:Andile Dlamini, Lebogang Ramalepe, Sibulele Holweni, Bambanani Mbane, Noko Matlou, Kgoale, Refiloe Jane, Linda Motlhalo, Magaia, Jermaine Seoposenwe and Thembi Kgatlana.
SA’s group fixtures
Sunday vs Sweden, Wellington Regional Stadium (7am)
July 28: vs Argentina, Forsyth Barr Stadium (2am)
August 2: vs Italy, Wellington Regional Stadium (9am)
