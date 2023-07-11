Ellis balances tactics in Costa Rica test, with eye on Sweden opener
An intimidating opening match awaits Banyana Banyana in the Women’s World Cup against Sweden a week later
11 July 2023 - 17:31 Marc Strydom
Picture: 123RF / SOMKKU9KANOKWAN
Costa Rica in Christchurch on Saturday will provide the kind of stern opponents Banyana Banyana need with an eye to their intimidating opening match of the Women’s World Cup against Sweden a week later.
The team arrived in New Zealand on Thursday and Friday and have set to work putting a controversial departure marked by a heated contractual dispute with the SA Football Association to rest since their arrival in New Zealand.
Banyana meet Costa Rica at the Ngā Puna Wai Sports Complex in the early hours of Saturday morning (4am SA time) in their final warm-up match.
The 54th-ranked South Africans open their tough group G campaign, in which they are also drawn with Italy (ranked 16th) and Argentina (28th), against one of the tournament dark horses, third-ranked Sweden, in Wellington on July 23.
Costa Rica (ranked 36th) are in group C with Spain, Zambia and Japan. They will be looking for experience against a team with a similar, Southern African, style of play as Zambia.
For Banyana, the Central Americans probably provide opposition closer in style to their opponents in their second match, Argentina in Dunedin on July 28.
SA coach Desiree Ellis suggested she has a balancing act between preparing for a good test from probably more skills-based Costa Rica, and perfecting some of the tactics her team will need to employ against the superstructured and precise Swedes.
“It’s another top team, a World Cup-bound team. Their preparation is similar — they are playing an African country [in their group]. And I think that is why the chose to play against us,” Ellis said.
“But a lot of our game will be based on what we are going to do against Sweden. It might not be evident in the game but we will be working on that during training, and also a little on Costa Rica [during the week].
“And then after that it is to concentrate completely on Sweden.”
Ellis has been pleased that many of her team’s training sessions in Wellington have been held in characteristic New Zealand rain, as those conditions are likely to persist.
Banyana’s third group G game is against Italy, returning to Wellington Regional Stadium on August 2.
