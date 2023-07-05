Banyana head for the World Cup with fillips in their pockets
05 July 2023 - 18:29 SAZI HADEBE
Banyana banyana players during the press conference in Sandton, Johannesburg. Picture: ANTÓNIO MUCHAVE
Banyana Banyana players will go to the Fifa Women’s World Cup happy and hopefully fully focused to deliver positive results on the field.
This is after Banyana’s financial concerns were addressed through donations made to the cash-strapped SA Football Association (Safa) by the Motsepe Foundation of the Patrice Motsepe family and Ithuba, the company administering the Lotto in SA.
SA Football Players Union (Safpu) president Thulaganyo Gaoshubelwe confirmed at the media conference in Johannesburg on Wednesday, that the African champions will get R230,000 on top of the $30,000 (R561,543) Fifa had already guaranteed them for their participation in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand starting on July 20.
In addition Banyana have managed to ensure that more than 10 back-room staff members (who are part of the technical team) assisting them at the World Cup will get R150,000 each.
These figurers were disclosed by Gaoshubelwe before Safa CEO Lydia Monyepao announced that Ithuba had added R2m to the undisclosed amount the Motsepe Foundation had put on the table.
“What we have agreed is that at least by the time the ladies leave [on Wednesday and Thursday] we have a contract,” said Gaoshubelwe.
Banyana will open their World Cup campaign against Sweden on July 23 before meeting Argentina (July 28) and Italy (August 2).
Safa CEO defends moves amid Banyana boycott
MOGAMAD ALLIE: The mood has sadly darkened in SA women's football
Banyana in World Cup send-off fiasco amid Safa dispute
