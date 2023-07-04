MOGAMAD ALLIE: The mood has sadly darkened in SA women’s football
Open mudslinging between Safa and the players’ union Safpu is counterproductive and undermines Banyana’s preparations for the World Cup
04 July 2023 - 18:46 Mogamad Allie
Banyana Banyana during their protest at Tsakani Stadium. Picture: ANTÓNIO MUCHAVE
It’s nearly a year since Banyana Banyana triumphantly returned from Morocco to a warm fuzzy feeling after their historic first Women’s Africa Cup of Nations triumph.
The team was enthusiastically welcomed home by thousands of excited fans who gathered at OR Tambo International Airport for a celebration that underlined the continuing rise of women’s football in this country.
As the celebrations continued over the next few days President Cyril Ramaphosa was even moved to make a commitment that there should be equal pay for sportsmen and women who represent the country. Nathi Mthethwa, sports minister at the time, made a similar call.
It seemed to be a great time for women’s football, particularly as the team had also qualified for a second successive appearance at the Women’s World Cup with runners-up Morocco together with beaten semifinalists Zambia and Nigeria.
How the mood has sadly darkened during the year that’s followed. Instead of sending Desiree Ellis’s squad off to their base in New Zealand with goodwill and festivity, Banyana Banyana have been engulfed by acrimony and chaos ahead of their departure to the Land of the Long White Cloud.
The rest of the footballing world has been bemused by the saga that unfolded on Sunday when Banyana were forced to field a hotch-potch side made up of players from the local leagues in Gauteng to face Botswana. The team included a 13-year-old player for what was meant to be a farewell game for the team.
While SA Football Players Union (Safpu) president Thulaganyo Gaoshubelwe has blamed Danny Jordaan for the players’ non-appearance on Sunday, the Safa president has dismissed the claim as “rubbish”.
The war of words has continued after Safa’s statement on Monday evening in which the union’s membership numbers, particularly those of women players, is being questioned. The public mudslinging between Safa and Safpu is counterproductive and seriously undermines the team’s preparations.
In complete contrast, the England women’s team has also been at loggerheads with their Football Association (FA) over payments for playing at the World Cup, but negotiations between the FA and the Professional Footballers Association have continued behind closed doors without any public mudslinging.
Even if somehow things are patched up between Safa and the players, a potential rift between coach Ellis and the 23 players she selected for the World Cup looms large. While the players remained at the team hotel, Ellis was on the bench taking charge of the hastily gathered team that ran onto the pitch on Sunday.
This would suggest the players and the coach are not singing from the same hymn sheet and surely does not bode well for their time together in New Zealand.
There’s also the bad blood between Safa and the players that needs to be cleansed. All of this adds up to a much less than satisfactory preparation for the players as they set out on a trip that represents the highlight of their careers.
This year, for the first time at a Women’s World Cup, players will receive individual payments direct from Fifa. The payments range from $30,000 (R564,000) for players whose teams are knocked out in the group stages to $270,000 (R5.1m) for each member of the winning team.
Previously, money from Fifa was given to national football associations competing in the Women’s World Cup and the associations would then choose how to distribute it, including any payments to players. The players are said to be demanding that this payment be written into their contracts. If this is indeed the case, what’s the big deal? The money has already been committed to the players by Fifa so committing this to writing shouldn’t be a problem.
Surely there was ample time to negotiate and resolve these issues rather than having a major fallout just days before the team’s departure?
Safa should shoulder the blame for scheduling Sunday’s send-off friendly at the Tsakane Stadium with its substandard, poorly-grassed pitch. The players had every right to object to playing on a surface that could potentially have caused heartbreaking injuries just days before the team’s departure.
Imagine the trauma if any of the players were to have been ruled out of playing at the biggest tournament in women’s football as a result of playing on a substandard pitch against opponents ranked nearly 100 places below them.
While Banyana were wrangling and kicking up dust in Johannesburg, Zambia’s Copper Queens have already played the Republic of Ireland and Switzerland over the past two weeks and end their build-up with a game against Germany on Friday.
Similarly, Morocco played Italy, Banyana’s opponents in their last group game, on Saturday and face Switzerland on Wednesday evening.
It needs to be mentioned though that Banyana travelled to Serbia for a friendly in April and they also played two games in the Turkish Women’s Cup in February.
Hopefully the contending parties will do the right thing and swiftly iron out their problems. Banyana carry with them the hopes not only of this country but also of the continent, where women’s football has shown phenomenal growth both in quality and quantity.
