Kaizer Chiefs on Monday announced six new signings ahead of the 2023-24 season including Venezuelan international midfielder Edson Castillo.
Amakhosi also confirmed signing up Pule Mmodi from Lamontville Golden Arrows and another skilful attacking midfielder in Mduduzi Mdantsane from Cape Town City.
The club tweeted that Mdantsane’s contract “will expire in June 2026 and he will wear jersey No 3”.
Defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, who played for SuperSport United last season, will also be joining the Soweto club on a contract that will take him through to June 2027. He has been handed “the famous jersey No 24”, said Chiefs.
Defender Given Msimango from TS Galaxy and forward Ranga Chivaviro from Marumo Gallants complete the list of players joining Chiefs for the new season.
Msimango is booked to stay with Chiefs for four years and has been handed jersey No 25.
Player Announcements
Chiefs have also signed Venezuelan international Edson Daniel Castillo Garcia, for two years with an option for a further one year. The South American who plays in the middle of the park joins from Monagas SC. He is expected to arrive in South Africa… pic.twitter.com/QnM1LRyh59
Chiefs said Castillo has been signed up “for two years with an option for a further one year. The South American, who plays in the middle of the park, joins from Monagas SC. He is expected to arrive in SA this week.”
The 29-year-old Castillo’s career has also taken him to clubs like Neftchi Baku in Azerbaijan and Venezuelan Premera Division teams Mineros and Academia Puerto Cabello. He has six caps for his national team.
Kaizer Chiefs sign up Venezuelan international
Midfielder Edson Castillo commits for two years with an option for a further year
Kaizer Chiefs on Monday announced six new signings ahead of the 2023-24 season including Venezuelan international midfielder Edson Castillo.
Amakhosi also confirmed signing up Pule Mmodi from Lamontville Golden Arrows and another skilful attacking midfielder in Mduduzi Mdantsane from Cape Town City.
The club tweeted that Mdantsane’s contract “will expire in June 2026 and he will wear jersey No 3”.
Defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, who played for SuperSport United last season, will also be joining the Soweto club on a contract that will take him through to June 2027. He has been handed “the famous jersey No 24”, said Chiefs.
Defender Given Msimango from TS Galaxy and forward Ranga Chivaviro from Marumo Gallants complete the list of players joining Chiefs for the new season.
Msimango is booked to stay with Chiefs for four years and has been handed jersey No 25.
Chiefs said Castillo has been signed up “for two years with an option for a further one year. The South American, who plays in the middle of the park, joins from Monagas SC. He is expected to arrive in SA this week.”
The 29-year-old Castillo’s career has also taken him to clubs like Neftchi Baku in Azerbaijan and Venezuelan Premera Division teams Mineros and Academia Puerto Cabello. He has six caps for his national team.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.