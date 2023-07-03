Sport / Soccer

Safa CEO defends moves amid Banyana boycott

Lydia Monyepao confident Safa and World Cup squad will 'find each other'

03 July 2023 - 19:37 Sihle Ndebele
Safa CEO Lydia Monyepao believes the organisation will reach a consensus with Banyana Banyana. Picture: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI
Safa CEO Lydia Monyepao believes the organisation will reach a consensus with Banyana Banyana. Picture: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI

While SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan refused to speak about the Banyana Banyana saga at a media conference to announce 10Bet as new Bafana Bafana partner at the associations headquarters in Nasrec on Monday, CEO Lydia Monyepao was adamant Safa handled the situation to the best of its ability.

“We handled it to the best of our ability. I understand where they [Banyana players] are coming from and I also understand where the association is, so I am wearing two caps,” Monyepao, a former Banyana player, said on Monday.

World Cup-bound Banyana and Safa are at loggerheads over bonuses and other issues such as getting less-fancied side Botswana as opponents in a send-off match at a below-par Tsakane Stadium. Tension simmered on Sunday when Banyana, who are backed by the SA Football Players’ Union (Safpu), decided to boycott the game against Botswana at Tsakane Stadium.

With the World Cup squad not playing, Safa hastily arranged 14 players from various Sasol League and Hollywoodbets Super League teams to honour the fixture. Botswana demolished the makeshift Banyana 5-0.

Monyepao was confident the association and Banyana would find each other before the team departs for New Zealand on Wednesday and Thursday, insinuating there might, however, be stumbling blocks in the bonus negotiations.

“We had a round table where we engaged each other and we are going to continue the discussions… so we can iron out any outstanding issues before the team departs for the World Cup,” Monyepao said.

“There are amendments that have been brought forward as far as the contract is concerned and we are engaging internally to see what we can agree to and what we cant agree to. After that we will engage them with our [proposal], having consulted the senior leaders inside, including our remuneration committee, so that we can take the proposed changes back to them.”

On Monday, the players had still not returned to camp after leaving on Sunday.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Fenway joins Tiger Woods-developed virtual golf ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Wimbledon 2023: list of expected women’s seeds
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Bradley survives bumpy finish to win
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Springbok flyhalf Handré Pollard ruled out of ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Cricket SA working hard to keep game alive at home
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Banyana in World Cup send-off fiasco amid Safa dispute

Sport / Soccer

FREE TO READ | Inside Sport magazine finds reasons for joy

Sport

Botswana not ideal World Cup warm-up, says Banyana star

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.