Safa CEO defends moves amid Banyana boycott

While SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan refused to speak about the Banyana Banyana saga at a media conference to announce 10Bet as new Bafana Bafana partner at the association’s headquarters in Nasrec on Monday, CEO Lydia Monyepao was adamant Safa handled the situation to the best of its ability.
“We handled it to the best of our ability. I understand where they [Banyana players] are coming from and I also understand where the association is, so I am wearing two caps,” Monyepao, a former Banyana player, said on Monday.
World Cup-bound Banyana and Safa are at loggerheads over bonuses and other issues such as getting less-fancied side Botswana as opponents in a send-off match at a below-par Tsakane Stadium. Tension simmered on Sunday when Banyana, who are backed by the SA Football Players’ Union (Safpu), decided to boycott the game against Botswana at Tsakane Stadium.
With the World Cup squad not playing, Safa hastily arranged 14 players from various Sasol League and Hollywoodbets Super League teams to honour the fixture. Botswana demolished the makeshift Banyana 5-0.
Monyepao was confident the association and Banyana would find each other before the team departs for New Zealand on Wednesday and Thursday, insinuating there might, however, be stumbling blocks in the bonus negotiations.
“We had a round table where we engaged each other and we are going to continue the discussions… so we can iron out any outstanding issues before the team departs for the World Cup,” Monyepao said.
“There are amendments that have been brought forward as far as the contract is concerned and we are engaging internally to see what we can agree to and what we can’t agree to. After that we will engage them with our [proposal], having consulted the senior leaders inside, including our remuneration committee, so that we can take the proposed changes back to them.”
On Monday, the players had still not returned to camp after leaving on Sunday.
Safa CEO defends moves amid Banyana boycott
Lydia Monyepao confident Safa and World Cup squad will 'find each other'
