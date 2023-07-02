Banyana in World Cup send-off fiasco amid Safa dispute

Investors remain worried about additional rate hikes due to the hawkish tone of central banks, says Citadel Global director Bianca Botes
Smoke can be life-threatening for those with respiratory conditions, but the devices account for 3% of the UK NHS’s carbon footprint
The law discriminated against unmarried lesbian couples in particular by not recognising that both mothers contribute to the child
Opposition parties are preparing to take the acting public protector’s report on review
The fraud by a former manager went undetected for six years, costing the group more than R120m
The seasonally adjusted Absa PMI fell to 47.6 in June from 49.2 points in May
Jan Nelson has simple advice for investors seeking exposure to the JSE’s only pure copper play: if youre looking for significant short-term gains you’re in the wrong space
This comes as managers everywhere are fretting about productivity and losing touch with employees
There are some things that are the same as they were in 2019, but some things aren’t
Locals can now buy a Subaru, return or refinance it at the end of an agreed term
As events surrounding Banyana Banyana’s dispute with the SA Football Association (Safa) continued to unfold, the team arrived at Tsakane Stadium just before half time of the World Cup send-off match against Botswana they were supposed to be playing.
The players were accompanied to the ground in Ekhuruleni by officials of the SA Football Players’ Union (Safpu).
Safpu president Thulaganyo Gaoshubelwe and other officials of the union said the players wanted to play the game and were on the bus ready to depart for Tskakane Stadium when they were instructed that a hastily arranged replacement side would take their place.
The players entered the stadium’s tunnel area and initially were denied entry to the stands to watch the match, as Safpu and Safa officials loudly argued.
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi emerged from a lift to diffuse the situation, taking Safpu officials aside and making provision for Banyana to go to the stands to watch the game.
Fifa fee
Safpu officials said the dispute was about an appearance fee from Fifa to take part in the Women’s World Cup, which Banyana depart for on Wednesday and Thursday, and a bonus structure for progress in the tournament not being agreed on with Safa.
The players were also unhappy about the pitch at the rustic Tsakane Stadium and the standard of the facility as a venue for their send-off to the World Cup.
The replacement combination comprising players sourced from the second tier Sasol Women’s League took the field against Botswana in front of a sizeable crowd. The South Africans lost 5-0.
This represents the worst possible send-off the African champions could have had for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20.
It comes as a huge embarrassment to Safa.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Banyana in World Cup send-off fiasco amid Safa dispute
The team were ready to leave for a match against Botswana when they were told a replacement side would play instead, Safpu officials say
As events surrounding Banyana Banyana’s dispute with the SA Football Association (Safa) continued to unfold, the team arrived at Tsakane Stadium just before half time of the World Cup send-off match against Botswana they were supposed to be playing.
The players were accompanied to the ground in Ekhuruleni by officials of the SA Football Players’ Union (Safpu).
Safpu president Thulaganyo Gaoshubelwe and other officials of the union said the players wanted to play the game and were on the bus ready to depart for Tskakane Stadium when they were instructed that a hastily arranged replacement side would take their place.
The players entered the stadium’s tunnel area and initially were denied entry to the stands to watch the match, as Safpu and Safa officials loudly argued.
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi emerged from a lift to diffuse the situation, taking Safpu officials aside and making provision for Banyana to go to the stands to watch the game.
Fifa fee
Safpu officials said the dispute was about an appearance fee from Fifa to take part in the Women’s World Cup, which Banyana depart for on Wednesday and Thursday, and a bonus structure for progress in the tournament not being agreed on with Safa.
The players were also unhappy about the pitch at the rustic Tsakane Stadium and the standard of the facility as a venue for their send-off to the World Cup.
The replacement combination comprising players sourced from the second tier Sasol Women’s League took the field against Botswana in front of a sizeable crowd. The South Africans lost 5-0.
This represents the worst possible send-off the African champions could have had for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20.
It comes as a huge embarrassment to Safa.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Botswana not ideal World Cup warm-up, says Banyana star
Banyana set to receive same pay as Bafana, says Jordaan
Banyana bring in psychologist to help players losing out on World Cup
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.