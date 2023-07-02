Sport / Soccer

Banyana in World Cup send-off fiasco amid Safa dispute

The team were ready to leave for a match against Botswana when they were told a replacement side would play instead, Safpu officials say

02 July 2023 - 19:53 Marc Strydom
Coach Desriee Ellis at Tsakane Stadium in Brakpan, July 2 2023. Picture: LEE WARREN/GALLO IMAGES
As events surrounding Banyana Banyana’s dispute with the SA Football Association (Safa) continued to unfold, the team arrived at Tsakane Stadium just before half time of the World Cup send-off match against Botswana they were supposed to be playing.

The players were accompanied to the ground in Ekhuruleni by officials of the SA Football Players’ Union (Safpu).

Safpu president Thulaganyo Gaoshubelwe and other officials of the union said the players wanted to play the game and were on the bus ready to depart for Tskakane Stadium when they were instructed that a hastily arranged replacement side would take their place.

The players entered the stadium’s tunnel area and initially were denied entry to the stands to watch the match, as Safpu and Safa officials loudly argued.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi emerged from a lift to diffuse the situation, taking Safpu officials aside and making provision for Banyana to go to the stands to watch the game.

Fifa fee

Safpu officials said the dispute was about an appearance fee from Fifa to take part in the Women’s World Cup, which Banyana depart for on Wednesday and Thursday, and a bonus structure for progress in the tournament not being agreed on with Safa.

The players were also unhappy about the pitch at the rustic Tsakane Stadium and the standard of the facility as a venue for their send-off to the World Cup.

The replacement combination comprising players sourced from the second tier Sasol Women’s League took the field against Botswana in front of a sizeable crowd. The South Africans lost 5-0.

This represents the worst possible send-off the African champions could have had for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20.

It comes as a huge embarrassment to Safa.

