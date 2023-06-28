Otladisa headlines four big Pirates signings

“The quartet are already with the team and will form part of the preseason preparations,” Pirates said on their website.

“Meanwhile, as we welcome one group, we bid farewell to another,” the club said. Ntsako Makhubela, Craig Martin, Nkanyiso Zungu, Kopano Thuntsane and Ndumiso Mabena have left Pirates.

Pirates won the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup last season and ended second in the Premiership, though 16 points behind winners Mamelodi Sundowns. Bucs will be aiming for more silverware, to challenge Sundowns for league honours and to make an impression in their return to the Caf Champions League in the next season.

Meanwhile well-travelled midfielder Michael Morton has told how Cape Town Spurs’ recent promotion to the Premiership delayed his retirement.

Morton, 34, played a crucial role to help Spurs reclaim their slot in the elite league via winning the play-offs, having finished as the runners-up behind Polokwane City in the Motsepe Foundation Champions.

Before the playoffs he was in talks with the management about a clause in his contract stipulating he was to play another year in the National First Division (NFD) if they were not promoted.

“I said to the management, ‘I don’t think I can play another season in the NFD … I have spent three years down here’.

“I already had discussions with my family and we decided that if it’s going to be another season in the NFD, I was going to retire and start to look at life after football and the club was aware of that.”

The former Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu man also disclosed there was a clause that ensured his future was safeguarded in the event of gaining promotion, hence he is part of the team before what will be their first term in the big time since they were demoted as Ajax Cape Town at the end of the 2017/18 campaign.

“I also had a clause in my contract that said if we get promoted I’ll get an additional year, so contract wise I was always sorted and the club looked after me from that point of view,” Morton noted.

Morton is not the only veteran Spurs have decided to keep as they have done the same with the 38-year-olds Nazeer Ali and Clayton Daniels.

“It is about maintaining the culture at the club. We have a lot of very talented youngsters at the club that need assistance … to realise their full potential. The older guys will help to instil that culture,” Morton said.