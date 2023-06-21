Sport / Soccer

Mane scores a brace as Senegal shock Brazil 4-2

It is the first time Brazil has lost by two goals since 2015 and their third loss in four matches

21 June 2023 - 16:17 Fernando Kallas
Senegal’s Sadio Mane. Picture: REUTERS/THAIER AL-SUDANI
Sadio Mane scored twice to help Senegal fight back and shock Brazil 4-2 in a friendly in Lisbon on Tuesday, the five-times world champions’ third loss in their past four matches.

Lucas Paqueta gave Brazil the lead early in the first half and they said they had won a penalty when Vinicius Jnr was fouled inside the box, but the referee’s decision was overturned after a VAR review for an offside in the build-up.

Senegal made the most of their first chance when the Brazil defence failed to clear a cross into the box and Habib Diallo smashed the ball into the net with a powerful volley in the 22nd minute.

The goal gave Senegal confidence and they scored twice in three minutes after the break, with defender Marquinhos inadvertently deflecting an Ismaiia Sarr header into his own goal before Mane curled a brilliant strike from just inside the box into the far top corner.

Marquinhos made amends for his earlier mistake by scoring Brazil’s second from a loose ball inside the box, but Senegal kept their cool and extended their lead when Mane scored from the penalty spot after Nicolas Jackson was fouled inside the box by Brazil goalkeeper Ederson.

It was another blow for Brazil, who have Under-20 manager Ramon Menezes acting as a caretaker coach.

The Brazilian FA is still pursuing Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti to be their new coach. The role has been vacant since the resignation of Tite after their World Cup quarterfinal exit in December.

Reuters

