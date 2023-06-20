MOGAMAD ALLIE: Memories of the heyday of Cape Town Spurs

Investors are also bracing for hawkish testimony from Fed chair Jerome Powell to Congress
The return of Cape Town Spurs to the top flight evokes fond memories of being a regular, along with thousands of others, at Athlone Stadium on a Monday night in the early 1970s. It fills one with a sense of immense nostalgia when reminiscing how football lovers looked forward to being royally entertained by one of the top clubs at the time in SA.
Spurs, as they were affectionately known to their adoring followers on the Cape Flats, won the hearts of fans with their attractive, attacking brand of football that saw them claim seven league titles in their 12-season stay in the nonracial Federation Professional League (FPL).
Established in 1970 by the Western Province Football Board, the governing body of nonracial amateur football in the Western Cape, it was the dream of every player on the talent-rich Cape Flats to be signed by Spurs. The club literally had access to the top players in what was and still is an area teeming with talent.
Of course, fans of Glenville, the less fashionable of the two Cape FPL sides, will disagree, particularly since their team won the league unbeaten in 1972 and claimed a second title in 1980.
The only other teams to have stopped Spurs’ march to the title during their heyday were their great Durban rivals Berea (in 1975), a Swaraj team that included Shakes Mashaba and Jimmy “Brixton Tower” Joubert in 1977, and a top Durban City side that featured the likes of Bruce Grobbelaar, Rodney Kitchin, Ian Bender, Mark Tovey, Brummie de Leur, Dennis Wicks and Lawrence Chelin in 1978.
Much credit for the class and quality of the early Spurs teams should go to Don Richards, the club’s first manager. As a former Johannesburg resident, Richards used his influence to lure big stars like Bernard “Dancing Shoes” Hartze, Rashid “Shido” Khan, Joey Lawrence and Vincent “Tantie” Julius to Cape Town.
Add to that the local contingent led by high quality players like the Abass brothers Ismail and Seraj, Stan Mini, the Phillips brothers Charlie and Davey, Ikey Davidse and Basil Medell and you had a team that wormed their way into the hearts of their ever-growing fan base.
Very soon they played to capacity crowds at Athlone Stadium as succeeding generations that included stars like Dougie Carelse (father of former Ajax midfielder Brent), Neville “Athlone Ghost” Londt, Boebie “Asem” Solomons, Clive “Mr Bok” Daries, Danny Abrahams, Bernie van Niekerk, Sergio dos Santos, Farouk Abrahams, Avrom Sank, Calvin Petersen, Taswald Human, Reggie Jantjies, Daniel “Dot” Borman and Keith America, among many others.
Even the wettest, coldest and most miserable Cape winter nights couldn’t keep the crowds away. The picture of thousands of fans waiting at the nearby bus stop or walking home down the main roads debating a high quality goal or controversial incident after the game will always remain vivid in my memory.
At the time when the other two Cape Town teams, Cape Town City and Hellenic, were playing in the whites-only National Football League (NFL), there was the inevitable conjecture as to which team was the best in the Mother City.
Those teams eventually got to play each other following the sale of the club to local businessman Ronnie Martin in 1981 which saw Spurs switching allegiance to the National Professional Soccer League (NPSL) the following season. But Spurs had been raided by both City and Hellenic who signed top stars like Jantjies, Human, Danny Abrahams, Daries and others while Calvin Petersen, Salie Adams, Shahiem Jacobs and Farouk Abrahams were lured to Maritzburg United.
After a period of struggle that saw Spurs being relegated from the old National Soccer League (NSL) in 1985 and 1989, the takeover of the club in the early 1990s by David Rodwell, owner of a chain of shoe stores, revived the fallen giants. The arrival of stars like Andre Arendse, Shaun Bartlett, Edries Burton, Francis Shonhai, David Modise, Ronnie Zondi, Roger Lupiya and David Nyathi saw the club famously clinching the league and BobSave SuperBowl double in 1995.
Four seasons later, with the club having been sold to John Comitis in the meantime, Spurs, together with the Rob Moore-owned Seven Stars, joined forces with Ajax Amsterdam to form the Ajax Cape Town franchise ahead of the 1999-2000 season.
For 21 long years the name Cape Town Spurs had been sadly absent from the SA soccer scene until an acrimonious split with Ajax Amsterdam in September 2020 led to the revival of a much-loved club with deep roots in the Mother City’s football history.
After spending the past two-and-a-half seasons in the second tier under the Cape Town Spurs brand, the club is back in the big time, much to the delight of their long-suffering fans.
Still, if the current owners of the club, the Efsthatiou family, want to really complete the link with the original Spurs, they would do well to consider restoring the royal blue colour to the current red and white which is still very much reminiscent of their recent Ajax past. They could go even further and look at incorporating the original badge, which features an eagle clutching a football, into the club’s emblem.
Still, it’s good to have Spurs back. The derbies against cross-town rivals Cape Town City will revive memories of their famous battles at a packed Hartleyvale Stadium in the 1980s. Perhaps the return of Spurs could spur a revival of Hellenic, another of the Cape’s much-loved teams.
MOGAMAD ALLIE: Memories of the heyday of Cape Town Spurs
Maybe the return of Spurs to the top flight could spur a revival of Hellenic, another of the Cape's much-loved teams
