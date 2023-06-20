Kiwis abandon Qatar friendly over ‘racist slur’ against player

New Zealand Football (NZF) says it will contact Fifa about protecting players from racism after the men’s national team abandoned a friendly against Qatar at halftime in protest against an alleged racist slur against one of their players.

NZF said a Qatari opponent directed a “significant racist slur” at All Whites defender Michael Boxall, who has Samoan heritage, shortly before the interval.

Boxall played a spell at SA’s Premier Soccer League team SuperSport United from 2015 to 2017 before joining his current club, Minnesota United in US Major League Soccer.

The New Zealanders said they reported the incident and then collectively decided not to take the field after halftime in the game at the Sonnenseestadion in Ritzing, Austria, because no official action was taken.

It was one of two matches abandoned in Austria on Monday after allegations of racism.

Ireland’s football association said its under-21 team abandoned their match against Kuwait’s Olympic side after a Kuwaiti player used racist language towards an Irish substitute.