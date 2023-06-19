Bafana show signs of life as Broos targets a ‘great Afcon’

Less-than-expected reduction fuels concern about recovery prospects for the world’s second-biggest economy
Victory over World Cup semifinalists Morocco gives SA hope in Ivory Coast
The Koenigsegg Regera reclaims the speed and braking record after being beaten by Croatia’s contender
Bafana coach Hugo Broos would have been satisfied with SA’s win over Morocco at the weekend and more than pleased with the team’s performance against the 2022 World Cup semifinalists.
The coach prioritised a good display from his team over the scoreboard in the build-up. He got the best result of his tenure so far.
Every step forward with a team as fragile as Bafana comes with caveats. The sceptics — and after two decades of underperformance and false dawns — will point out that Bafana have been known to punctuate their mediocrity with the odd spectacular result.
Saturday’s match was a dead rubber as both teams had qualified. It will take a lot more than just a one-off shock win — like those in the past decade against Spain, Nigeria and Egypt — for SA’s beleaguered national team to be considered as being on a path to recovery.
Still, after such a performance, Broos could be permitted to take a bow, though he acknowledged it should not be taken as any form of arrival.
“I said before the game the result was not important but I would like to see a good performance and the progress we made in the past few months,” the coach said.
“I think, and I would hope you would agree, we saw a team that has made enormous progress. We played against a very good team. We were never dominated. On the contrary, we often dominated.
“We had three, four very good chances to score. If I remember there were one or two for Morocco. So that means we were in the game from the first to the last minute.
“I’m happy I have managed to give confidence to this group of players. I believed in them even when some people didn’t. Because I made bad choices. I didn’t understand the SA culture.
“But you don’t build a team in one day. You need time. And in that time defeats can be very useful. So we had defeats, but we learnt a lot from them.
“And you see a team that’s a block, that plays good football, that creates chances. And we still have to improve, that’s for sure. But if we can do that in the coming months I think we can also produce a great Afcon in January.
“And with the two World Cup qualification games in November, this has to be our next goal.”
Just three months ago Broos was facing a justified crescendo of derision for inexcusably walking off the field before the end of his team’s shock home Nations Cup qualifying draw against Liberia at Orlando Stadium.
Highlights of Bafana Bafana v Morocco at FNB Stadium.
That was one of the low points in the at times rocky two-year tenure of the sometimes cantankerous 71-year-old Belgian. Another was a 5-0 friendly humbling against a superb France in Lens in March 2022.
There have been many positive signs, too. Broos picked young players whose energy and fearlessness made them run Ghana close in the 2022 World Cup qualifying group stage.
His admission that when he first arrived he was establishing the lay of the land and made “bad choices” seemed to contain a hint of sarcasm in response to the perceived criticisms he has received. He has often lashed back even as media censure for Broos has generally been far more muted than for many other Bafana coaches.
Generally there has been support for the youth policy, and a decent combination has emerged under the coach.
Bafana bounced back from their Liberia embarrassment in Orlando to beat the Lone Stars in Monrovia and reach the Afcon. They have followed that up with a huge win against Morocco.
The two games in November for the beginning of the 2026 World Cup qualifying group stage — the draw is on July 13 — will be a further competitive building opportunity towards the Nations Cup finals in January and February.
And perhaps Broos is right — perhaps, with things progressing as they are, Bafana could even make an impact in Ivory Coast.
