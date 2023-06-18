Sport / Soccer

Bruno Fernandes double as Portugal ease past Bosnia

Roberto Martinez’s side will be looking for a fourth successive victory against Iceland on Tuesday

18 June 2023 - 16:36 Janina Nuno Rios
Portugal coach Roberto Martinez. Picture: RODRIGO ANTUNES/REUTERS
Portugal coach Roberto Martinez. Picture: RODRIGO ANTUNES/REUTERS

Lisbon — Bruno Fernandes struck twice and Bernardo Silva also scored to earn Portugal a 3-0 home win over Bosnia and Herzegovina on Saturday and secure the third straight win of their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

Roberto Martinez’s side top Group J with nine points and will be looking for a fourth successive victory against Iceland on Tuesday. Bosnia, fourth on three points, next host Luxembourg.

Portugal dominated possession but opened the scoring seconds before halftime when Silva chipped in from Fernandes’ pass to register his 11th international goal.

Fernandes doubled the lead with a brilliant header from Ruben Neves’s cross in the 77th minute before sealing the win in stoppage time with a powerful volley to reach 15 international goals.

“I was fresh, now less fresh, but I will recover. Later I’ll have my rest, but I always want to play and give my best. I don't want to think about being tired,” the Manchester United midfielder told Sport TV after his 69th match of the season.

“It was a great win, these are difficult games and we have to make them easy, as we did.

“I’m pleased to have scored, but the most important thing was getting the three points. We want to be in the European Championship.”

A satisfied coach Martinez also pointed out the fatigue of his players as the season draws to a close.

“Today was a typical June stage game, with mental fatigue. The players were at a high level physically, it was a difficult game against a team with very clear ideas,” said the Spanish coach.

“We need to be together, to learn, to play as a team. We need games like this to keep growing. We must enjoy the victory ... Then we will think about Iceland.”

Reuters

Pitso Mosimane joins UAE side Al Wahda

The move comes shortly after Mosimane acrimoniously parted ways with Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli
Sport
21 hours ago

Manchester United shares rocket on hint over takeover bid

Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani is likely to succeed with his offer, a newspaper report reads
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Bruno Fernandes double as Portugal ease past ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Desiree Ellis schemes to get Banyana in World Cup ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Broos cannot fathom why Lepasa is not club regular
Sport / Soccer
4.
Equatorial Guinea and Zambia join list of ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Pitso Mosimane joins UAE side Al Wahda
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

No more chopping and changing for Bafana coach

Sport / Soccer

MOGAMAD ALLIE: A tribute to Clive Barker, a true people’s person

Sport / Soccer

Bafana defender Siyanda Xulu urges SA players to try luck overseas

Sport / Soccer

Man City triumph written in the stars, says Guardiola

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.