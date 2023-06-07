Cape Town Spurs edge closer to promotion

Business Day TV speaks to Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers
SA has been without an adequately independent entity capable of fighting corruption since the dissolution of the Scorpions
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day energy writer Denene Erasmus
ActionSA files no-confidence motion in Kabelo Gwamanda’s leadership
Business Day TV speaks to 10X Investments chief investment officer Anton Eser
Business Day TV talks to Siobhan Redford, economist at RMB
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Mponeng Seshea, CEO and co-founder of Imizizi Evolution
Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development report follows World Bank’s on impact of rate hikes
Relegated as Ajax in 2018, they are poised to return to the PSL
The company has unveiled a new logo to match its brand differentiation strategy
Cape Town Spurs have one foot in the Premiership.
Ten-man Spurs, who agonisingly missed out on automatic promotion to the top flight on goal difference to Motsepe Foundation Championship winners Polokwane City, beat Casric Stars 1-0 in their promotion playoff clash at Athlone Stadium on Wednesday.
Spurs coach Shaun Bartlett was overcome with emotion and left in tears after his team’s hard-fought victory under wet and slippery conditions, where they had to recover from a 65th-minute red card to Ashley Cupido seven minutes before Morne Nel struck the wining goal.
Spurs are on the verge of returning to the top flight for the first time since they were relegated as Ajax Cape Town in 2018.
Former Bafana Bafana striker Bartlett’s team have won three matches in the playoffs and they need only a point from their remaining match against Maritzburg United next Wednesday to clinch promotion.
But they might secure a return to the Premiership even earlier if Maritzburg fail to win their match against Casric at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium in KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga on Saturday.
Such a result would condemn the Team of Choice to the first division for the first time since the 2006-07 season.
Spurs played a man down for most of the second half after influential attacker Cupido was sent for an early shower by referee Michael Mosemeng for charging at Casric defender Elias Rammala.
In that incident, Mosemeng issued a yellow card to Rammala, leaving Bartlett fuming as Spurs’ promotion dream seemed to be slipping from their grasp.
But the Cape side rallied and soon scored the all-important winner when Nel picked a spot to beat Casric goalkeeper Ludwe Mpakumpaku with a skidding shot from outside the box.
Bartlett started the must-win match with experienced campaigners such as Nazeer Ali, Clayton Daniels, Nel, Cupido, Therlo Moosa, Jarrod Moroole and Michael Morton in his line-up.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Cape Town Spurs edge closer to promotion
Cape Town Spurs have one foot in the Premiership.
Ten-man Spurs, who agonisingly missed out on automatic promotion to the top flight on goal difference to Motsepe Foundation Championship winners Polokwane City, beat Casric Stars 1-0 in their promotion playoff clash at Athlone Stadium on Wednesday.
Spurs coach Shaun Bartlett was overcome with emotion and left in tears after his team’s hard-fought victory under wet and slippery conditions, where they had to recover from a 65th-minute red card to Ashley Cupido seven minutes before Morne Nel struck the wining goal.
Spurs are on the verge of returning to the top flight for the first time since they were relegated as Ajax Cape Town in 2018.
Former Bafana Bafana striker Bartlett’s team have won three matches in the playoffs and they need only a point from their remaining match against Maritzburg United next Wednesday to clinch promotion.
But they might secure a return to the Premiership even earlier if Maritzburg fail to win their match against Casric at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium in KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga on Saturday.
Such a result would condemn the Team of Choice to the first division for the first time since the 2006-07 season.
Spurs played a man down for most of the second half after influential attacker Cupido was sent for an early shower by referee Michael Mosemeng for charging at Casric defender Elias Rammala.
In that incident, Mosemeng issued a yellow card to Rammala, leaving Bartlett fuming as Spurs’ promotion dream seemed to be slipping from their grasp.
But the Cape side rallied and soon scored the all-important winner when Nel picked a spot to beat Casric goalkeeper Ludwe Mpakumpaku with a skidding shot from outside the box.
Bartlett started the must-win match with experienced campaigners such as Nazeer Ali, Clayton Daniels, Nel, Cupido, Therlo Moosa, Jarrod Moroole and Michael Morton in his line-up.
MOGAMAD ALLIE: SA’s Albert Johanneson was an FA Cup trailblazer
How Mokwena inspired Swallows’ Musa Nyatama to become a coach
Ellis names Banyana preliminary squad for World Cup
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
It’s what we do in those 90 minutes that counts, says Guardiola
Champions League final won’t define my career, says City’s De Bruyne
Tottenham name Ange Postecoglou as new manager
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.