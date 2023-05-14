Dillon Sheppard concedes Chiefs were not good enough

Downside data surprises have lifted recession chances, with safe-haven flows cushioning the bullion, analyst says
Kaizer Chiefs have suffered the ignominy of missing out on continental football for another season and they will end the campaign empty-handed and with utter disappointment.
Their 1-0 Premier Soccer League loss to SuperSport United at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Saturday angered fans in Rustenburg.
Coach Arthur Zwane was hit in the face by an object.
Zwane, who has been under pressure for most of the season, needed a police escort on his way back to the dressing room after the game as angry fans pelted the side with objects.
“He picked up a bit of an injury to the eye,” assistant coach Dillon Sheppard said. “I don’t know what happened in the incident. I just saw him now in the dressing room putting some ice on his eye.”
Asked to reflect on the match, Sheppard admitted they were not good enough.
“In the second half we were far better in terms of energy. In the first half we weren’t able to have possession of the ball technically and we weren’t able to open the passing lines into deeper areas,” Sheppard said.
“It is disappointing when you see our position on the log. We needed the three points to put ourselves in a good position to compete for third place.
“You can’t rely on the second-half performance where we created a few half-chances here and there. Performance-wise, we were not good enough.”
Chiefs went into the match after a loss to Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup semifinal last weekend, and Sheppard said they knew what was at stake in Rustenburg.
90 + 5’| #SSU 1 : 0 #CHI Full time score (Lungu 41’) SuperSport 1 : 0 Kaizer Chiefs#Amakhosi4Life #DStvPrem #UnityInAction pic.twitter.com/g5ybTqptI9— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) May 13, 2023
Few opportunities
“We are professional enough and we knew our position, especially that we were out of the cup, and we had the opportunity to fight for a continental place.
“You want to come with the energy because we knew what we had to do. We created a few opportunities but not near enough.”
Amakhosi are out of the running for third spot but Sheppard said they want to finish fourth when they take on Cape Town City on the final day of the season on Saturday.
“We have a week to prepare mentally and physically. We have to use the ball better. We have shown in a couple of past games that we have been effective when we use the ball well.
“Today [against SuperSport] we didn’t use the ball well and we found ourselves on the back foot, conceding that type of goal.
“I still have to look at it, but it was that kind of situation where there was really not too much danger.
“We have the last game now at home and in front of our fans and we need to show that we really want to get the fourth spot. It is very difficult. You put in the work and you want to show [it] in performances.”
Sheppard said they understand the fans’ frustration.
“Fans are not happy with what they saw today. It is only us who can make it right. We have to be positive in times like this.”
