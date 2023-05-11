Pirates give a glimpse of challenge to Sundowns next season

Business Day TV speaks to Luno country manager Christo de Wit
Orlando Pirates could confirm their place in next season’s Champions League with victory over Sekhukhune United at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (kickoff 3pm) in a dress rehearsal for the Nedbank Cup final in two weeks’ time.
Three points for the Buccaneers coupled with failure by SuperSport United to beat Kaizer Chiefs at Royal Bafokeng Stadium will confirm a creditable second-place finish for Jose Riveiro’s side.
Encouragingly, Pirates’ form over the past three months that has seen them embark on a 10-game unbeaten run in all competitions, has provided a glimpse of a possible challenge next season to Mamelodi Sundowns’ dominance.
With all games in the last two rounds of league action kicking off simultaneously — Sundowns and Marumo Gallants played their penultimate fixture on Monday due to their involvement in continental semifinals — most teams will be monitoring scores elsewhere to gauge the effect on their respective ambitions.
Sekhukhune, who beat Pirates 2-0 in their first-round encounter in October, will be out to secure a rare double over the two Soweto giants in the same season, having already achieved the feat against Chiefs. While Brandon Truter’s side, who are in seventh spot, need the points to sustain their ambitions of a top-eight finish, they will also be keen to strike a psychological blow ahead of the Nedbank Cup final.
The clash between SuperSport and Chiefs shapes up as a virtual eliminator for a place in next season’s Confederation Cup which is the reward for finishing third. Victory will be important for both teams — third-placed Matsatantsa have to win to take their challenge for the runners-up spot into the final day while Amakhosi need the three points to keep alive their chance of overtaking Gavin Hunt’s side.
Recent history favours SuperSport, who will be keen to finish the season with an unbeaten home record in the league. Though Arthur Zwane’s side won the first-round encounter 2-1 in September it was only their second victory in their last eight league games against the Tshwane side who have won three and drawn three of their previous six meetings.
At the other end of the table, time is running out for basement dwellers Maritzburg United to stave off relegation. They need to beat visiting Stellenbosch at Harry Gwala Stadium to keep alive their faint hopes of securing a potential lifeline via the playoffs especially since their last game is away to champions Mamelodi Sundowns next Tuesday.
The Team of Choice, who are on 26 points, are three adrift of Chippa United and Marumo Gallants, whose remaining fixture is against Swallows FC, so they can only reach a maximum 32.
Fadlu Davids’ side have been in awful form, picking up just one win and three draws in their last 11 games. Their chances of victory have been boosted slightly by the absence through suspension of Stellies’ influential Argentinian midfielder Junior Mendieta.
Equally crucial in the relegation battle is the clash between TS Galaxy and Chippa at the Mbombela Stadium. Galaxy, who have 32 points, need one more from their last two games to ensure safety while victory for Chippa (29) will see them drawing level with the Rockets.
Similarly, Richards Bay (32), who were in the top four in the early part of the season, need a point from their last two games to avoid being drawn into the playoffs mix. The Rich Boys, who are without a win in their last 13 league and cup games, face a tough task against Cape Town City at Athlone Stadium and their fate may well be decided on the last day of the season when they host Royal AM.
Pirates give a glimpse of challenge to Sundowns next season
Buccaneers’ form over past three months encourage their fans to dream
Both Pirates and Sekhukhune had to work hard for wins
Riveiro dreams of Champions League — but first the Nedbank Cup final
Pirates are favourites in semifinal against Chiefs
Race for Champions League spot opens up after Royal AM hold Pirates
