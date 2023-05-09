Inter should be on their toes against Milan, Inzaghi warns

An unexpected rise in US oil inventories has sparked demand concerns, while investors await US inflation data
The opportunity is there for Britain’s new king and his heirs to reshape the institution and give it a more modern and relevant role
National police commissioner backs former Eskom CEO’s claim he informed law enforcement, but the Hawks and police minister deny they were told
Ekurhuleni ANC sets out 10 conditions the EFF should meet in exchange for support in budget vote in the troubled metro
Michelin moved swiftly to protect trade secrets which a former employee was able to reveal to its competitor
GDP downgraded as severe load-shedding continues to weigh heavily on business confidence
The unlisted payments and fintech assets of Prosus, including PayU, are worth about $4bn
Nine-member jury awards about $5m in compensatory and punitive damages in civil case
Fifteen players invited, but excludes Stormers players who are preparing for the URC semifinal
Ban on private jets could set a precedent, but will barely scratch the surface of aviation emissions
Bengaluru — Inter Milan must think on their feet and be adaptable against rivals AC Milan, manager Simone Inzaghi said on Tuesday ahead of his side’s bid to overturn a losing Champions League record against their familiar foes.
Italian rivals Inter and Milan, who have won a combined 10 Champions League titles, have faced each other twice in the knockout stages, with Milan emerging victorious in both previous ties — in 2003 and 2005.
However, Inter have been more successful in recent meetings, winning three and drawing two of the seven derbies the teams have played since Inzaghi took over as manager in 2021.
Those wins have included 3-0 victories in the Italian Supercup final earlier this year and last year’s Coppa Italia semifinals.
“We have played many times ... seven [times]. We have won, lost, made semifinals, finals,” Inzaghi told reporters ahead of the sides’ semifinal first-leg meeting at the San Siro on Wednesday.
“We will have to be very good at using our heads when we need to, because there are always unexpected events in such important matches: in the last ones, we have always been good at being lucid.
“It is a very important match as other finals have been. It is not a derby, but the derby. We know what it means for us, for the club, for the fans, even for myself. But I am quite serene, I have seen the boys very focused.”
Inter’s hopes of securing a first victory over Milan in Europe’s top competition have been boosted by injury to forward Rafael Leao, who was substituted in the 11th minute of Milan’s 2-0 home win over Lazio in Serie A on Saturday.
Inzaghi said the Portuguese international’s absence will have little effect on Inter’s preparations, adding, “We all know the qualities of the player. We know he may or may not be there. Clearly we will make some adjustments but it will not affect our game plan.”
Inter’s most recent meeting with Milan in the Champions League semifinals came 20 years ago in the 2002/03 season, when Milan beat them en route to a sixth European title.
Midfielder Federico Dimarco, a childhood Inter fan, said he was at the San Siro for that tie but insisted revenge is not on his mind.
“It has been a long time and we think about the present, about tomorrow [Wednesday], about trying to get a positive result and that’s it,” the 25-year-old said. “I don’t have great memories [of the tie], as an Inter fan. But to think that 20 years ago I was there to see it and today I have the chance to play it is an incredible emotion.
“It’s a team we know well, we know we’re facing the reigning Italian champions anyway. It will be a good match.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Inter should be on their toes against Milan, Inzaghi warns
The manager’s side aims to overturn a losing Champions League record against familiar foes
Bengaluru — Inter Milan must think on their feet and be adaptable against rivals AC Milan, manager Simone Inzaghi said on Tuesday ahead of his side’s bid to overturn a losing Champions League record against their familiar foes.
Italian rivals Inter and Milan, who have won a combined 10 Champions League titles, have faced each other twice in the knockout stages, with Milan emerging victorious in both previous ties — in 2003 and 2005.
However, Inter have been more successful in recent meetings, winning three and drawing two of the seven derbies the teams have played since Inzaghi took over as manager in 2021.
Those wins have included 3-0 victories in the Italian Supercup final earlier this year and last year’s Coppa Italia semifinals.
“We have played many times ... seven [times]. We have won, lost, made semifinals, finals,” Inzaghi told reporters ahead of the sides’ semifinal first-leg meeting at the San Siro on Wednesday.
“We will have to be very good at using our heads when we need to, because there are always unexpected events in such important matches: in the last ones, we have always been good at being lucid.
“It is a very important match as other finals have been. It is not a derby, but the derby. We know what it means for us, for the club, for the fans, even for myself. But I am quite serene, I have seen the boys very focused.”
Inter’s hopes of securing a first victory over Milan in Europe’s top competition have been boosted by injury to forward Rafael Leao, who was substituted in the 11th minute of Milan’s 2-0 home win over Lazio in Serie A on Saturday.
Inzaghi said the Portuguese international’s absence will have little effect on Inter’s preparations, adding, “We all know the qualities of the player. We know he may or may not be there. Clearly we will make some adjustments but it will not affect our game plan.”
Inter’s most recent meeting with Milan in the Champions League semifinals came 20 years ago in the 2002/03 season, when Milan beat them en route to a sixth European title.
Midfielder Federico Dimarco, a childhood Inter fan, said he was at the San Siro for that tie but insisted revenge is not on his mind.
“It has been a long time and we think about the present, about tomorrow [Wednesday], about trying to get a positive result and that’s it,” the 25-year-old said. “I don’t have great memories [of the tie], as an Inter fan. But to think that 20 years ago I was there to see it and today I have the chance to play it is an incredible emotion.
“It’s a team we know well, we know we’re facing the reigning Italian champions anyway. It will be a good match.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Riveiro dreams of Champions League — but first the Nedbank Cup final
Man City face Leeds with points vital for different reasons
From triple crown hunters to last-chance saloon for Bayern
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.