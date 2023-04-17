Lampard shrugs off criticism, says Chelsea’s not ‘broken’

China's first quarter GDP data on Tuesday expected to support oil prices
Eskom is collapsing, it has no plan, no leadership, and the Guptas are partly to blame
One-off hike includes 7.5% inflation adjustment and compensation for lack of rises in its troubled years
PA leader Gayton McKenzie says Amad needs to go before he causes further damage to Joburg metro
Government is failing to put policies in place to reindustrialise the economy, says Stavros Nicolaou
Business Day TV speaks to FNB senior economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Velma Corcoran, regional lead for Middle East and Africa at Airbnb
Conflict likely to be protracted, says analyst, which risks waves of refugees
Springbok captain, creator of award-winning soapie, Banyana coach and US singer to be honoured
The luxurious EV silently whisks to 100km/h in just 3.7 seconds.
London — Chelsea are not a “broken” team this season and co-owner Todd Boehly had every right to address the squad he had invested in, manager Frank Lampard said on Monday ahead of their Champions League quarterfinal against Real Madrid.
Chelsea, who trail Real Madrid 2-0 on aggregate after losing the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, come into the game on the back of a six-match winless run, with interim boss Lampard losing his first three games in charge.
With Chelsea 17 points off the top four despite spending more than €600m on new players, winning the Champions League is the London club's only realistic chance of qualifying for the lucrative competition next season.
The situation is similar to when Chelsea finished sixth in the league in 2011-12 when Lampard was a player at the club, but they qualified for the Champions League after winning the competition.
“We are not where we want to be. I think the word ‘broken’ is a bit much. The league position is reality and we are 2-0 down [in this tie],” Lampard told reporters ahead of Tuesday’s second leg.
“We have to work against that. I don’t think anything that happens tomorrow will be better than when we won the Champions League [in 2012]. It’s down to us as a team to play with desire and know-how to turn this game around. I’ve been here too many times on a Champions League night not to understand that the atmosphere is going to be great. It is down to us to engage the crowd.”
Lampard said he would have no problem should Chelsea fail to advance as he was “proud” to manage the club.
“What will be, will be after tomorrow,” he said. “Every game is an opportunity to win games ... an opportunity to get back to winning. Every game is and should be a huge game.”
British media had reported that an upset Boehly had come into the dressing room after the weekend’s loss to Brighton & Hove Albion to talk to the squad and Lampard said he was “comfortable” with the American’s involvement.
“I think there was some criticism of our old owner [Roman Abramovich] for not coming to games and being around. That wasn’t always true, to be fair,” he said.
“When an owner is invested in helping the team, it is their prerogative to have the input they want. I’m not going to say what he [Boehly] said but it’s normal when he comes to the changing room.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Lampard shrugs off criticism, says Chelsea’s not ‘broken’
London — Chelsea are not a “broken” team this season and co-owner Todd Boehly had every right to address the squad he had invested in, manager Frank Lampard said on Monday ahead of their Champions League quarterfinal against Real Madrid.
Chelsea, who trail Real Madrid 2-0 on aggregate after losing the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, come into the game on the back of a six-match winless run, with interim boss Lampard losing his first three games in charge.
With Chelsea 17 points off the top four despite spending more than €600m on new players, winning the Champions League is the London club's only realistic chance of qualifying for the lucrative competition next season.
The situation is similar to when Chelsea finished sixth in the league in 2011-12 when Lampard was a player at the club, but they qualified for the Champions League after winning the competition.
“We are not where we want to be. I think the word ‘broken’ is a bit much. The league position is reality and we are 2-0 down [in this tie],” Lampard told reporters ahead of Tuesday’s second leg.
“We have to work against that. I don’t think anything that happens tomorrow will be better than when we won the Champions League [in 2012]. It’s down to us as a team to play with desire and know-how to turn this game around. I’ve been here too many times on a Champions League night not to understand that the atmosphere is going to be great. It is down to us to engage the crowd.”
Lampard said he would have no problem should Chelsea fail to advance as he was “proud” to manage the club.
“What will be, will be after tomorrow,” he said. “Every game is an opportunity to win games ... an opportunity to get back to winning. Every game is and should be a huge game.”
British media had reported that an upset Boehly had come into the dressing room after the weekend’s loss to Brighton & Hove Albion to talk to the squad and Lampard said he was “comfortable” with the American’s involvement.
“I think there was some criticism of our old owner [Roman Abramovich] for not coming to games and being around. That wasn’t always true, to be fair,” he said.
“When an owner is invested in helping the team, it is their prerogative to have the input they want. I’m not going to say what he [Boehly] said but it’s normal when he comes to the changing room.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Premier League talking points: Pep may be heading for his greatest season yet
Arsenal feel the heat as City looks set to close in
Real’s Ancelotti backs Lampard, rules himself out of Chelsea return
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.