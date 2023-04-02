Newcastle leapfrog Man United after Willock and Wilson goals

Investors caught off guard by Opec+ production cut, which poses new risk for global economy
Newcastle — Joe Willock and Callum Wilson scored to give Newcastle United a well-earned 2-0 victory over Manchester United on Sunday that lifted them into third place in the Premier League standings.
Both teams have 50 points from 27 games but Newcastle have the better goal difference in the race to finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League next season.
Eddie Howe’s side dominated play at St James’ Park, narrowly missing the target from several excellent chances. Their persistence was rewarded in the 65th minute when Allan Saint-Maximin’s headed cross found Willock for a close-range header.
Wilson put the game to bed in the 88th minute, heading in a cross from Kieran Trippier.
The victory was some sort of revenge for Newcastle losing 2-0 to Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United in the League Cup final in February.
Reuters
