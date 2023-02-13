Sport / Soccer

Qatari investors preparing bid for Manchester United

Offer will be submitted by the end of the week

13 February 2023 - 19:15 Aadi Nair
The big test of the players’ commitment to the cause will come after the World Cup when the qualifiers for the 2023 Afcon resume next March. Picture: 123RF/BOWIE 15
The big test of the players’ commitment to the cause will come after the World Cup when the qualifiers for the 2023 Afcon resume next March. Picture: 123RF/BOWIE 15

London — Qatari investors are preparing to make a bid to buy Premier League club Manchester United “in the coming days”, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the deal.

The report added that the consortium will submit an initial bid for the club by the end of the week, and that officials from the Qatar Investment Authority are helping with preparations for the bid.

Reuters has contacted Manchester United for comment.

Jim Ratcliffe’s company INEOS formally entered the bidding process to buy United in January after the club’s US owners, the Glazer family, said in November they had begun looking at options including new investment or a potential sale.

Earlier in February, the Daily Mail newspaper reported that Qatari investors are planning to make a huge bid to buy Manchester United.

The Daily Mail report stated the interested investors are separate from Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), which owns Paris St Germain, and that the money will come from an “individual fund” rather than a sovereign wealth fund.

United, managed by Erik ten Hag, are third in the league on 46 points after 23 games, two points behind Manchester City and five adrift of leaders Arsenal. 

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Qatari investors preparing bid for Manchester ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Many more players will want to share in SA20 ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Haaland injury a worry for Man City as they take ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
New Zealand squad buffeted by baby boom, injury ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
Back to basics against New Zealand, says Proteas ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Haaland injury a worry for Man City as they take on Arsenal

Sport / Soccer

It’s that man Rashford again: Premier League talking points

Sport / Soccer

Man United leave it late in downing Leeds

Sport / Soccer

Referees’ body admits ‘human error’ with VAR

Sport / Soccer

Chiefs on mission to end trophy drought

Sport / Soccer

All eyes on Anfield for an unpredictable derby

Sport / Soccer

KEVIN MCCALLUM: The ladies of Banyana too wise to race to Sona

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.