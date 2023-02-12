Sport / Soccer

Referees’ body admits ‘human error’ with VAR

12 February 2023 - 18:30 Rohith Nair
Bengaluru — Video assistant referee (VAR) decisions that went against Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion in Saturday’s Premier League matches were down to “human error”, the Professional Game Match Officials body said on Sunday. 

Ivan Toney's equaliser for Brentford saw league-leaders Arsenal drop two points in the title race but replays showed it should have been ruled out for offside in the build-up, leading Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to accuse officials of “changing the rules”.

Arteta felt it should have been disallowed because Ethan Pinnock appeared to be offside while blocking defender Gabriel Magalhaes as a free kick was delivered into the area for Toney to volley back across goal.

Across London, Brighton & Hove Albion saw their quest for European football hit a speed bump at Crystal Palace when they were held to a 1-1 draw, but Pervis Estupinan’s goal was wrongly chalked off for offside.

However, the offside line on replays was wrongly drawn for James Tomkins instead of fellow Palace defender Marc Guehi, who was behind him.

“Professional Game Match Officials can confirm its chief refereeing officer Howard Webb has contacted both Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion to acknowledge and explain the errors in the VAR process in their respective Premier League fixtures on Saturday,” it said on Sunday.

“Both incidents, which were due to human error and related to the analysis of offside situations, are being thoroughly reviewed.”

Webb, a former Premier League referee, became the chief refereeing officer at the Professional Game Match Officials this season.

Reuters

