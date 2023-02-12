Referees’ body admits ‘human error’ with VAR

Business Day TV spoke to Ashley Daswa from Sanlam Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
The only player to have won three World Cups also lived through a brutal 21-year military regime
The court judgment is expected to result in a sharp reduction in payouts
Unlike past elections, next year holds much more risk — and perhaps much more opportunity — than usual
MTN Nigeria unit deploys agents to boost adoption of mobile wallets using the old currency
Mixed reaction to proclamation of state of disaster and decision to appoint minister of electricity
Human resource executives admit they will rely on software and algorithms to reduce labour costs
Look at the big picture, Opec secretary-general Haitham Al-Ghais tells Cairo conference
The French World Cup hosts are more likely to choke
To not feel exhausted you should move more and exercise
Bengaluru — Video assistant referee (VAR) decisions that went against Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion in Saturday’s Premier League matches were down to “human error”, the Professional Game Match Officials body said on Sunday.
Ivan Toney's equaliser for Brentford saw league-leaders Arsenal drop two points in the title race but replays showed it should have been ruled out for offside in the build-up, leading Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to accuse officials of “changing the rules”.
Arteta felt it should have been disallowed because Ethan Pinnock appeared to be offside while blocking defender Gabriel Magalhaes as a free kick was delivered into the area for Toney to volley back across goal.
Across London, Brighton & Hove Albion saw their quest for European football hit a speed bump at Crystal Palace when they were held to a 1-1 draw, but Pervis Estupinan’s goal was wrongly chalked off for offside.
However, the offside line on replays was wrongly drawn for James Tomkins instead of fellow Palace defender Marc Guehi, who was behind him.
“Professional Game Match Officials can confirm its chief refereeing officer Howard Webb has contacted both Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion to acknowledge and explain the errors in the VAR process in their respective Premier League fixtures on Saturday,” it said on Sunday.
“Both incidents, which were due to human error and related to the analysis of offside situations, are being thoroughly reviewed.”
Webb, a former Premier League referee, became the chief refereeing officer at the Professional Game Match Officials this season.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Referees’ body admits ‘human error’ with VAR
Bengaluru — Video assistant referee (VAR) decisions that went against Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion in Saturday’s Premier League matches were down to “human error”, the Professional Game Match Officials body said on Sunday.
Ivan Toney's equaliser for Brentford saw league-leaders Arsenal drop two points in the title race but replays showed it should have been ruled out for offside in the build-up, leading Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to accuse officials of “changing the rules”.
Arteta felt it should have been disallowed because Ethan Pinnock appeared to be offside while blocking defender Gabriel Magalhaes as a free kick was delivered into the area for Toney to volley back across goal.
Across London, Brighton & Hove Albion saw their quest for European football hit a speed bump at Crystal Palace when they were held to a 1-1 draw, but Pervis Estupinan’s goal was wrongly chalked off for offside.
However, the offside line on replays was wrongly drawn for James Tomkins instead of fellow Palace defender Marc Guehi, who was behind him.
“Professional Game Match Officials can confirm its chief refereeing officer Howard Webb has contacted both Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion to acknowledge and explain the errors in the VAR process in their respective Premier League fixtures on Saturday,” it said on Sunday.
“Both incidents, which were due to human error and related to the analysis of offside situations, are being thoroughly reviewed.”
Webb, a former Premier League referee, became the chief refereeing officer at the Professional Game Match Officials this season.
Reuters
Harry Kane’s record goal sinks Man City
Arteta’s ability never in doubt, says City boss Guardiola
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
MOGAMAD ALLIE: Referees to explain their decisions in VAR trial
KEVIN MCCALLUM: The ladies of Banyana too wise to race to Sona
Sancho’s future in his own hands, says Ten Hag
Manchester City accused of a range of violations
Sundowns ‘a huge contender’ for Champions League, says Feutmba
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.