Man United leave it late in downing Leeds

Leeds — Late goals from Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho earned Manchester United a hard-fought 2-0 Premier League victory at Leeds United on Sunday.
There were few chances in a feisty first half between the Roses rivals, with Crysencio Summerville twice going close for Leeds and Bruno Fernandes wasting the visitors’ best opportunity.
Erik ten Hag’s team continued to struggle to break down the dogged hosts until the in-form Rashford headed home his 21st goal of the season in all competitions to finally break the Leeds resistance in the 80th minute.
Gaps started to appear with the deadlock broken and substitute Garnacho took advantage to put the game to bed five minutes from time, racing clear before firing home.
“You saw how much it meant at the end of the game,” Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea told Sky Sports. “The fans, the players. We deserved to win at home but today we did. Great game, we knew if we could keep a clean sheet we would win the game so we did it. We fought until the end like a team.”
The two teams were familiar with each other having only played out a thrilling 2-2 draw four days ago at Old Trafford, and the intensity levels did not drop off for the return at Elland Road.
The big difference between the matches was the final pass, with Ten Hag’s team struggling to create any openings of note as Leeds started well.
Summerville should have done better from an early opening in the penalty area, before being denied by a smart save from De Gea in the United goal just before the break.
Thundered strike
Moments after Summerville had been denied, Fernandes found himself clean through on goal after an error from Max Wober, but Illan Meslier stuck out a leg to deny the Portuguese.
The second half remained tight. Leeds had a flurry of half chances just after the break, while Diogo Dalot thundered a strike against the crossbar for the visitors.
But not for the first time this season, it was left to one man to drag his team out of a hole.
The cross from Luke Shaw was inch perfect onto the head of Rashford and the England international made no mistake with a bullet header.
Garnacho’s pace created the game-clinching second and the Argentine teenager produced a clinical finish.
Leeds are now winless in nine Premier League matches, their longest run without a victory in the competition since 10 games 1997.
“I am really proud of the group,” Leeds caretaker coach Michael Skubala said. “We haven’t got anything out of the game, but we did a good performance.
“Top players at the top level can change games and that’s one moment of class from Rashford.”
Man United leave it late in downing Leeds
Goals from Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho earned the Red Devils a hard-fought 2-0 Premier League victory
Sancho’s future in his own hands, says Ten Hag
MOGAMAD ALLIE: Budding Bafana star and 1996 hero left their mark
Premier League talking points. What’s up with Liverpool?
