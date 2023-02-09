Second place and unbeaten streak at stake in Leipzig versus Union

Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital
Berlin — When RB Leipzig host Union Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday it is not just second place that is at stake but both teams’ unbeaten run since the start of the year. Union have won their four league matches this year to continue a sensational run that has lifted them to second place, a point behind leaders Bayern Munich.
Urs Fischer’s team are also through to the German Cup last eight after beating VfL Wolfsburg in late January for a perfect start to the year in all competitions.
With the league’s second-best backline that has let in just three league goals in their four matches so far in 2023, Union are a model of efficiency and talk of a Champions League spot next season have become the norm. Keeper Frederik Ronnow is also statistically the most efficient in the league, having saved almost 80% of shots on his goal, a higher percentage than any other.
But for Union themselves the first main goal is to reach the 40-point mark that according to the club would be enough to secure their spot in the top division for another season. Any other goal for the season would be determined after that, officials have said.
Leipzig, however, know full well they are not up against any relegation-threatened team but one in as good form as themselves.
The Bulls are unbeaten since September in the Bundesliga and have notched up six wins in their last eight Bundesliga matches to recover from a bad start to the season and shoot up to fourth place on 36 points.
Under coach Marco Rose, who took over in September, they have quickly found their way back to the top spots and with Bayern having stumbled at the start of the year, they have made the most of their run to close the gap.
Bayern, top on 40 points, host VfL Bochum on Saturday in a dress rehearsal for their Champions League Round of 16 first leg at Paris St Germain next week. Dortmund, third on 37, travel to Werder Bremen on Saturday ahead of their own Champions League game on Wednesday against Chelsea.
Reuters
