SuperSport will continue blooding youngsters, says coach Gavin Hunt

SuperSport United have punched above their weight this season despite limited playing resources, with coach Gavin Hunt saying the club will continue to blood players emerging from youth structures.
Hunt has shown faith in junior graduates such as Thapelo Maseko, Selaelo Rasebotja and Patrick Maswanganyi, sticking to United’s brief of promoting young players.
Despite their lack of experience in some areas, the team have performed admirably, sitting second on the Premiership table behind runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.
“It started during Covid-19, where the Diski Challenge [reserve side] players came into the first team and it just carried on with that,” Hunt said as they prepared to take on ABC Motsepe League side Dondol Stars in the Nedbank Cup last-32 at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Wednesday.
“Some have already made their debuts last season, so we will continue with that because it is the policy of the club. We are not a buying club, we are a club that has to produce our own and that’s what they have done since the last time I was here.
“We have had to box clever and do the right things, try to get the right players in. Obviously if the Diski side does well, a lot of those players will come to the first team.
“I have also brought in some players to the first team this year, including Thapelo Maseko, and we will go on next season because of the financial constraints and that is the bottom line.”
Hunt has a few senior veterans in his squad, including Onismor Bhasera, former Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo, Siyabonga Nhlapo, Bradley Grobler and Thamsanqa Gabuza.
“Bringing in players like ‘Tyson’ [Hlatshwayo], I think his best years are still ahead of him because centre-backs only mature at 34 or 35 in my opinion. The best in the world are all over 30.
“He is 31, he still has years ahead of him. He came into the squad and has done a hell of a job for us. He had a bad injury now, that is part and parcel of the game, but he will come back.”
Ahead of their Nedbank Cup tie against United, Dondol Stars coach Khuliso Rashamuse, unlike some of his counterparts from lower divisions, has taken a rather cautious approach to weigh up their chances.
Mentors from amateur ranks have in the past overpromised when pitted against Premiership clubs, with some going as far as saying they are not afraid of any team. Rashamuse has made sure to be on guard against this attitude towards bigger teams ahead of facing SuperSport.
“SuperSport are a big team, a big brand. As Dondol Stars, we respect them. As a young team, we are excited about this fixture but we don’t want to come here and say things that are highly impossible,” the 38-year-old Rashamuse said.
“We are humble but that doesn’t mean we’re not going to give our best. I have seen coaches from smaller teams saying they want Sundowns and, when they got Sundowns, they realise that talk is cheap. We’ve learnt from that, hence we are staying humble.”
Rashamuse also made it clear they prioritise promotion to the second tier of SA football over the Ke Yona Cup. Mamelodi-based Dondol top the 19-team ABC Motsepe League Gauteng stream with 48 points, two ahead of Jomo Cosmos, after 20 games.
“Our priority is promotion. We want to play in the Motsepe Foundation Championship next season because we know that will change our lives for good. With that said, we are still going to give our best in the Nedbank Cup,” Rashamuse said.
SuperSport will continue blooding youngsters, says coach Gavin Hunt
Although they lack experience, the team have done well to occupy second spot in the Premiership
