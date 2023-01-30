Impressive debut by Saile revs Chiefs up for second half of season
New striker from Zambia helps Amakhosi end a three-game losing streak
Christian Saile had just 34 minutes of normal time plus added time in his Kaizer Chiefs debut. That was enough for the team’s new striker to have the squad, coaching staff and supporters excited.
The 22-year-old signing from Zambia’s Nchanga Rangers twice showed electrifying speed and impressive control towards the end of Chiefs 2-0 Premiership win over Royal AM at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.
First he nutmegged Ricardo Nascimento. Saile left the Brazilian centre-back rooted to the spot and streaked through, but was unable to get power on a shot from an awkward angle.
With the clock winding down he beat Thabo Matlaba for pace on the right and squared for Ashley du Preez to bury his third league goal of the season and first since October.
Kaizer Chiefs' new striker Christian Saile Basomboli makes his debut Against Royal AM.
It is early to hail any sort of arrival, but Saile’s display had the TV commentators purring and gave insight into why Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane labelled the striker a “scoring machine”.
“We knew when Christian came on [he could do something]. We didn’t want to start him, the reason being we wanted to look at how the opposition would set up,” Zwane said.
“We also did not want to put him under pressure. We wanted him to read the game from the bench and then capitalise and take advantage from there.
“And whatever information we gave to him before he went in, he did exactly that — congrats to him and the rest of the guys for executing the plan.”
Chiefs lost both right backs, Reeve Frosler and the player who replaced him, Dillan Solomons, through injury in the win. That will be negated by Saile’s promising display and Du Preez, who has missed glaring chances and had the supporters on his back, getting on the scoresheet.
Du Preez and his teammates’ reaction at his goal showed how much it meant to the striker and his side.
“I was not worried about Ash [du Preez]. When you look at Ash he’s a team player,” Zwane said. “Sometimes he doesn’t score, but he creates, he does well at defending. It was just a matter of time before he scored.”
Fifth-placed Chiefs ended a three-game losing streak.
It was Saile’s display that would have given the team and its supporters hope they have found a point man to lead a more consistent performance in the second half of the season.
Amakhosi meet TS Galaxy next at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).