Impressive debut by Saile revs Chiefs up for second half of season

Christian Saile had just 34 minutes of normal time plus added time in his Kaizer Chiefs debut. That was enough for the team’s new striker to have the squad, coaching staff and supporters excited.

The 22-year-old signing from Zambia’s Nchanga Rangers twice showed electrifying speed and impressive control towards the end of Chiefs 2-0 Premiership win over Royal AM at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.

First he nutmegged Ricardo Nascimento. Saile left the Brazilian centre-back rooted to the spot and streaked through, but was unable to get power on a shot from an awkward angle.

With the clock winding down he beat Thabo Matlaba for pace on the right and squared for Ashley du Preez to bury his third league goal of the season and first since October.