Liverpool land Gakpo after Van Dijk intervention
Dutch forward Cody Gakpo said he was persuaded to join Liverpool by Netherlands skipper Virgil van Dijk, who also plays at the Premier League club.
Gakpo, who scored three goals at the World Cup before the Dutch went out in the quarterfinals to eventual champions Argentina, joined Liverpool from PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday for a reported initial fee of £37m (R758m).
British media reported Manchester United were also chasing the player before Liverpool sealed the deal and Gakpo told the club’s website that Van Dijk had played a big part in his decision to move to Anfield.
“What he told me was that this is the right move for me to make and for me to develop and to become a better player, that the club is a really big and massive club but also like a real family,” Gakpo said.
“I think that’s also very important for me because I’m a family guy. He said only good things. “I’m also happy that he’s here, so he can help me with some stuff.”
Gakpo’s transfer will be officially completed at the start of the January transfer window and he will be eligible to make his debut against Brentford on January 2.
“I think this is a great club for me to come in and try to show what I can and try to help the team to achieve more beautiful moments that they already did in the past years,” he said.
Gakpo’s arrival is welcome reinforcement for Liverpool, who lost Colombian forward Luis Diaz to a knee injury while Portugal’s Diogo Jota has been sidelined with a calf problem since October which saw him miss the World Cup.
Gakpo led the line for the Netherlands in the World Cup where he guided them to the quarterfinals, but he played on the left wing for PSV Eindhoven.
The Dutch team is managed by former United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy, who was resigned to losing Gakpo in the January transfer window after his stellar performances this season.
“If I have the choice, I prefer the summer but it can also be now. There comes a time when you can’t say ‘no’,” Van Nistelrooy said earlier this month. “It’s wonderful how he has showcased himself.
“I enjoyed watching him (at the World Cup). He deserves this because of how he has behaved, how he has continued to work and perform.”
Liverpool, who are sixth in the league with 25 points from 15 matches, take on Leicester City on Friday.
• Chelsea have reached a pre-agreement to sign Ivory Coast forward David Datro Fofana from Norwegian champions Molde FK, both clubs said.
The 20-year-old will join Chelsea on January 1 for an undisclosed fee, but Norwegian media stated it is worth more than 130 million Norwegian crowns R223.3m), a transfer record for Norwegian soccer.
Fofana made his debut for the Ivory Coast national team in a 4-0 friendly win against Burundi in November.
The striker was Molde’s top scorer in the 2022 season, netting 15 times in Norway’s top flight.
Reuters
